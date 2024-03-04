Streamba Unveils Supply Chain Solution with Shell's Inventory Optimization Technology Application

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Shell to commercialise their Inventory Optimization Technology Application, helping businesses navigate the challenges facing global supply chains." - Steven Calder, CEO of Streamba Post this

The collaboration with Shell is built upon a years' long relationship with Streamba, an entrepreneurial technology business in Glasgow, Scotland. This collaboration is an example of Shell having a history of actively supporting emerging companies that offer disruptive potential – especially those with products that improve efficiency in Shell's core businesses. Streamba through its satellite office at Shell's "Energy Transition Campus Amsterdam" has worked closely with experts in Shell on several joint projects.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Shell to commercialise their Inventory Optimization Technology Application," said Steven Calder, CEO of Streamba. "This collaboration aligns with our mission to provide innovative and effective solutions that address the complex challenges of supply chain management. By integrating this solution into our platform, we are helping to equip businesses with the tools they need to navigate the challenges facing global supply chains."

"The Inventory Optimization Technology Application is currently deployed in more than 35 sites across the Shell Group and has helped us to streamlining our supply chain," said Kathren Murray, GM NBD in Shell Global Solutions US Inc. "Streamba is a trusted member of the Energy Transition Campus Amsterdam ecosystem. We are very excited to see Inventory Optimization Technology Application helping to enhance Streamba's capabilities for the benefit of the wider industry."

Streamba's VOR platform is designed for adaptability and scalability, ensuring that businesses of all sizes can benefit from enhanced supply chain intelligence. The platform's intuitive interface and advanced analytics capabilities make it an indispensable tool for entities aiming to achieve operational excellence and sustainability in their supply chains.

For more information about Streamba and its solutions, please visit www.Streamba.com.

