Streamforge Raises $1.2M USD, Launches Free Tier and AI Audience Analysis Feature

The launch positions Streamforge at the forefront of the freemium era in MarTech, where software providers increasingly offer robust free access to accelerate user growth, build network effects, and collect expansive data to refine their products. This strategic approach enables startups and smaller brands to leverage advanced technologies previously reserved for larger enterprises, reshaping competitive dynamics in marketing technology.

"We launched the free tier to remove barriers. If you've built something truly valuable, you shouldn't need to charge to prove it," said Streamforge CEO and Co-Founder Xavier Constantin. "Great data should speak for itself. We want everyone to master influencer marketing by accessing powerful insights, no matter their budget."

Since launching the free tier, the platform's user base has grown by 260%.

In parallel, Streamforge's new Audience Analysis feature leverages a strategic partnership with Google AI to provide brands with unprecedented demographic and psychographic insights across all major social platforms, surpassing industry standards.

"Yes, other audience analysis tools exist out there, but we deliver more than guesswork. Our analysis uncovers behaviours and interests that even social platforms themselves don't fully grasp," said Nick Lombardi, Streamforge CTO and Co-Founder. "Great marketing starts with truly understanding people, and that's exactly what we provide."

The influencer marketing sector is booming, projected to grow at a 34% CAGR to $306.9 billion by 2033. Streamforge's strategic freemium model and advanced analytics aim to quickly scale user adoption and drive innovation within this expanding market.

Founded in 2018 in Montréal, Streamforge provides AI-driven business intelligence solutions for the creator economy, matching brands with creators across platforms like Twitch, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. Streamforge leverages billions of data points to enhance influencer discovery and campaign effectiveness.

