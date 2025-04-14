Streaming Media Announces Andy Beach as Chair for 2025 Event in Santa Monica

"Independents in this space already have to wear all those hats—technology, monetization, content strategy—whether they like it or not. They don't want to go to three different shows to piece it all together." Post this

"We are thrilled to welcome Andy Beach as the chair for Streaming Media 2025," said Streaming Media Editor-in-Chief Steve Nathans-Kelly. "His passion for streaming, deep technology knowledge, and clear and insightful vision of where this industry is headed will be invaluable in shaping a conference that delivers unparalleled insights and actionable takeaways for our attendees."

"Streaming Media is where I learned a lot of what informed my education in this space," said Beach, a longtime Microsoft Media CTO who has been a featured speaker at Streaming Media events for nearly 20 years and keynoted Streaming Media NYC in 2024. "So I was super-excited when they reached out and asked if I'd be interested in chairing the program."

Streaming Media 2025 will feature keynotes, panel discussions, hands-on workshops, and networking opportunities with the industry's top leaders. Attendees can expect engaging discussions on the latest technology innovations and monetization strategies, and a new emphasis on connecting content creators with streaming platforms and technology providers in our increasingly creator-driven media ecosystem.

While it may seem audacious to pack technology, monetization, and content strategy into one program, Beach said, "Independents in this space already have to wear all those hats—technology, monetization, content strategy—whether they like it or not. They don't want to go to three different shows to piece it all together. They want to know where the pulse is right now, and that pulse is shifting so fast, you can't wait for next year's NAB to catch up. You need a check-in between. That's exactly what Streaming Media 2025 is designed to be."

