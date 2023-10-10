Streaming music app KORD conquers catalog milestone, launches STEM sub-label

KORD's patented interactive music player empowers listeners to deconstruct landmark songs and discover how they were built, track by track. Tweet this

In addition to stems, each KORD Immersive contains liner notes and detailed credits spotlighting headline performers and key collaborators like songwriters, producers, arrangers, session musicians and recording engineers. KORD Immersives also offer exclusive content and context from world-class journalists, highlighted by provocative deep-dive essays exploring in detail how classic songs came to be, how they entered the collective consciousness and why they resonate across the decades.

"As a die-hard music fan, I can't believe how lucky I am to be working with some of the greatest recordings ever made," says KORD co-founder and CEO Jaime Scott. "To uncover the sounds and stories hidden within legendary songs can be quite moving and profound. Our main focus now is to share these experiences with as many music enthusiasts as possible."

The KORD Immersives catalog premiered with Marvin Gaye's classic "Let's Get It On," which celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2023, and has since grown to include songs from best-selling artists including Tina Turner, Ariana Grande, Stevie Wonder, Justin Bieber and the Allman Brothers Band. KORD continues to regularly launch new songs and features, drawing on the catalogs of partners including Motown Records, Capitol Records, Concord, and Beggars.

Following the recent launch of its 100th KORD Immersive, Barry White's 1974 disco smash "You're the First, the Last, My Everything," KORD is accelerating its song release cadence by rolling out a new sub-label, Surrender To Experiential Music, a.k.a. STEM. Each STEM release features complete song stems, liner notes, personnel information and original articles highlighting the recording's unique path to pop music history. KORD will promote the STEM label's debut across social media via the hashtag #surrendertoexperientialmusic.

ABOUT KORD: KORD, the only streaming music service curated for humans by humans, empowers subscribers to discover how songs are made. You can use the KORD app to separate vocals and instruments using stems from the original master recordings, create your own personal remixes on the fly, or sing and play along with any instrument karaoke-style. KORD also features detailed song credits, liner notes, artwork, images and original essays by passionate, knowledgeable music journalists.

