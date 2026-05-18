StreamLayer and Curated.Media Launch Programmatic Access to Real-Time, Moment-Based Ad Inventory Across Streaming Video

"Advertisers are actively looking for ways to move beyond standard pre-roll and mid-roll formats and connect with audiences in more meaningful, high-attention moments" said Cedric Peillet, Founder and CEO of Curated.Media. "StreamLayer is enabling that in a way that is both measurable and scalable." Post this

For publishers and streaming platforms, the partnership removes a key barrier to adoption by connecting StreamLayer's inventory directly to programmatic demand, without requiring additional ad load or disrupting the viewing experience. StreamLayer's technology enables publishers to unlock net-new revenue from existing content by activating ad experiences around moments when viewer attention is naturally highest.

"We've spent the last several years building technology that unlocks a new monetization layer within live content, one that aligns with the moments when viewer attention is naturally highest," said Tim Ganschow, Co-Founder of StreamLayer. "The missing piece has been scalable access to demand. This partnership changes that by bringing SGAI-powered, moment-based inventory directly into programmatic workflows, making it accessible to brands and agencies at scale."

Curated.Media's platform sits between supply and demand, enabling buyers to access curated, high-quality inventory packages enhanced by data, context and performance signals. By incorporating StreamLayer's event-driven inventory, Curated.Media expands its curated supply to include differentiated, high-attention placements designed to drive stronger performance outcomes for advertisers, inventory that has historically been difficult to access and scale within traditional programmatic environments.

"Advertisers are actively looking for ways to move beyond standard pre-roll and mid-roll formats and connect with audiences in more meaningful, high-attention moments" said Cedric Peillet, Founder and CEO of Curated.Media. "StreamLayer is enabling that in a way that is both measurable and scalable. By bringing this inventory into curated supply paths, we're giving buyers a scalable way to access a new class of differentiated, performance-oriented media."

As the streaming industry continues its shift toward ad-supported models, publishers are under pressure to grow revenue without simply adding more interruptive ad breaks, while advertisers are seeking formats that deliver stronger engagement and measurable outcomes. This partnership represents a meaningful step toward aligning next-generation streaming ad formats with the programmatic infrastructure that drives the majority of advertising spend today.

Initial activations are expected in the coming months, with select publishers and advertisers participating in early campaigns leveraging StreamLayer's pause-based and event-triggered ad formats.

About StreamLayer

StreamLayer is a video engagement and monetization platform that leverages AI-driven intelligence to create net-new advertising inventory within live and on-demand streaming content. Its proprietary Server-Guided Ad Insertion (SGAI) platform enables rights holders to deliver contextually relevant, perfectly timed ad experiences — including squeeze-back units, side-by-side interactive formats, viewer-activated pause ads, and broadcast-quality overlays — dynamically synchronized with content and native to the viewing experience. StreamLayer transforms previously unmonetized high-attention moments into a high-value, measurable revenue stream through real-time, AI-enhanced decisioning.

About Curated.Media

Curated.Media is a leading independent self-service curation platform for programmatic media buyers, helping brands and agencies access differentiated, high-quality inventory through curated supply paths and private marketplace deals. The platform enables buyers to package and activate premium inventory across channels, layer publisher and audience data, and optimize campaigns through existing programmatic workflows. By simplifying access to curated supply and performance-oriented media, Curated.Media gives advertisers greater transparency, control, and efficiency across scalable programmatic activations.

Media Contact

Tim Ganschow, StreamLayer, 1 3122822320, [email protected], https://www.streamlayer.io/

SOURCE StreamLayer