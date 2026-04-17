StreamLayer Announces AI-Powered SGAI Rollout, Unlocking a New Revenue Layer Across the Streaming Ecosystem

As the industry shifts toward ad-supported models, StreamLayer's SGAI platform uses AI-driven decisioning to enable rights holders to generate net-new advertising inventory across their existing live and VOD content — increasing revenue without adding ad load or compromising the viewer experience. Post this

Unlike legacy ad insertion models that rely on pre-roll and mid-roll interruptions, StreamLayer uses AI to identify and activate high-attention moments within the stream — including natural pauses and contextually relevant triggers — and converts them into premium advertising opportunities. These experiences are delivered through formats such as squeeze-back units, side-by-side interactive placements, broadcast-quality overlays, and viewer-activated pause ads.

Because these ad units are contextually aligned with content and delivered at moments of peak engagement, they drive stronger performance and support premium pricing relative to traditional formats. For advertisers, this represents a shift from impression-based buying to outcome-driven engagement — powered by AI-enhanced targeting, clearer attribution, higher interaction rates, and ad experiences designed to move consumers closer to a purchase decision. Inventory can be transacted programmatically or through direct sales, integrating seamlessly into existing media buying workflows.

StreamLayer's platform is designed for lightweight, flexible integration across a range of streaming environments, from independent direct-to-consumer platforms to broader OTT ecosystems. The company is working with leading platform providers, including Deltatre, as part of its broader deployment across global sports and entertainment properties.

"The streaming industry has reached a point where growth depends less on adding subscribers and more on unlocking net-new advertising inventory and incremental revenue within each viewing session," said Tim Ganschow, COO of StreamLayer. "SGAI introduces a new monetization layer within the stream itself — enhanced by AI-driven intelligence that ensures each ad experience is delivered at the right moment and in the right context — making it additive to existing models and aligned with how audiences actually engage with content."

The company is currently working with a number of major sports and media organizations to bring these capabilities to market throughout 2026, with additional deployments expected over the coming months.

Upcoming Industry Events

StreamLayer will be meeting with partners and industry participants at:

NAB Show (Las Vegas, April 19–22)

POSSIBLE (Miami, April 27–29)

About StreamLayer

StreamLayer is a video engagement and monetization platform that leverages AI-driven intelligence to create net-new advertising inventory within live and on-demand streaming content. Its proprietary Server-Guided Ad Insertion (SGAI) platform enables rights holders to deliver contextually relevant, perfectly timed ad experiences — including squeeze-back units, side-by-side interactive formats, viewer-activated pause ads, and broadcast-quality overlays — dynamically synchronized with content and native to the viewing experience. StreamLayer transforms previously unmonetized high-attention moments into a high-value, measurable revenue stream through real-time, AI-enhanced decisioning.

Media Contact

Tim Ganschow, StreamLayer, 1 3122822320, [email protected], https://www.streamlayer.io/

SOURCE StreamLayer