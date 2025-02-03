StreamLayer Integrates Google's Programmatic Capabilities to Redefine Event-Triggered Advertising for Live Sports and Entertainment

"By combining the scale and precision of programmatic advertising with the unique opportunities of real-time, event-triggered ad delivery, and the power of AI to optimize targeting and timing, we're unlocking unprecedented monetization potential for live sports and entertainment." Post this

"Our integration with Google's programmatic capabilities is transformative," said John Ganschow, CEO of StreamLayer. "By combining the scale and precision of programmatic advertising with the unique opportunities of real-time, event-triggered ad delivery, and the power of AI to optimize targeting and timing, we're unlocking unprecedented monetization potential for live sports and entertainment."

Revolutionizing Advertising for Live Content

StreamLayer's innovative platform identifies natural breaks in live action and uses proprietary event triggers enhanced by AI insights to deliver contextual ads seamlessly. With Google's programmatic capabilities now helping to power ad placement, advertisers can:

Access Premium Inventory: Place ads during pivotal game moments or high-engagement scenes.

Reach Targeted Audiences: Deliver personalized ads tailored to specific demographics and viewer preferences, powered by AI-driven analytics.

Maximize ROI: Leverage real-time bidding to secure optimal ad placement and performance.

This integration not only enhances advertising effectiveness but also enables content providers to generate incremental revenue without compromising the live viewing experience.

Scaling Beyond Sports: A Vision for the Future

While initially focused on live sports, StreamLayer's platform is designed to scale across a variety of live content formats, including awards shows, live concerts, and reality TV events. This integration represents a critical step in reshaping the economic model for live broadcasting.

Media Contact

John Ganschow, StreamLayer, 1 3125430488, [email protected], https://www.streamlayer.io/

SOURCE StreamLayer