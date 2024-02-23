Streamline ACA Form e Filing Before the Deadline with New Instructional Video For ez1095 Software

ez1095 ACA Software has a new video that was designed for novice e filers. Post this

The newest version of ez1095 software simplifies the complex process of ACA form filing. The software supports paper printing, PDF printing, and e-filing, offering flexibility and convenience to meet diverse filing needs. (Some features sold at additional cost)

Ez1095 ACA software is compatible with Windows 11, 10, 8, 7, Vista and Windows servers. New clients are welcome to try the demo version with no obligation and no cost at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/aca-1095/aca-1095-software.asp

Features include but are not limited to the following:

Support unlimited companies.

Support an unlimited number of recipients.

Fast data import feature

Print ACA forms 1095 and 1094 on blank paper with inkjet or laser printer.

Print an unlimited number of 1095 and 1094 forms.

Print Form 1095 C: Employer-Provided Health Insurance Offer and Coverage Insurance

Print Form 1094 C: Transmittal of Employer-Provided Health Insurance Offer and Coverage Information Returns

Print Form 1095-B: Health Coverage

Print Form 1094-B: Transmittal of Health Coverage Information Return

Print recipient copies in PDF format.

Efile is available for $395 for faster filing options

ez1095 starts at $295.00 for a single installation print version (395.00 for single user efile version) Test drive the latest ez1095 ACA software at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/aca-1095/aca-1095-software.asp

About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.

Media Contact

T. Bernard, halfpricesoft.com, 502-259-0936, [email protected], Halfpricesoft.com

