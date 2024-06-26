Streamline Serological Testing Using Multiplexed Assays that Generate Multiple Results in a Single Test, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

They will also focus on off-the-shelf kits tailored for COVID serological testing and serological applications for pneumococcal conjugate vaccines, in addition to a review of corresponding data. Post this

The VaxArray Platform comprises a versatile range of applications in serology and vaccine analytics, encompassing serum antibody quantification, identity testing, antigen quantification, characterization of nucleic acid vaccine constructs and assessment of cell-based potency assays for mRNA vaccines. InDevR's off-the-shelf, multiplexed kits, alongside user-friendly instrumentation and data analysis tools, facilitate rapid sample processing with a typical turnaround time of less than 90 minutes.

In this webinar, the expert speaker will showcase the utility of the VaxArray Platform in serological testing, emphasizing its distinctive advantages in this field compared to traditional approaches. They will also focus on off-the-shelf kits tailored for COVID serological testing and serological applications for pneumococcal conjugate vaccines, in addition to a review of corresponding data. Additionally, the speaker will discuss about custom kit development for serological testing, including specific examples of custom serology projects.

Register for this webinar today to gain insights into the transformative capabilities of an innovative, multiplexed microarray-based technology for serological testing and vaccine analytics.

Join April Ruka, PhD, Application Scientist, InDevR, for the live webinar on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).

