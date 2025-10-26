Streamline Wins 2025 CODiE Award for Excellence in Education Technology: Best Administrative Solution for Special Education

"We are honored that Streamline was recognized as a groundbreaking technology that transforms Special Education and overcame the largest software incumbents in the space," said Ranan Lachman, CEO of Better Speech. Post this

"We are honored that Streamline was recognized as a groundbreaking technology that transforms Special Education and overcame the largest software incumbents in the space," said Ranan Lachman, CEO of Better Speech. "This CODiE Award underscores our team's commitment to providing the mission command center for Special Education, helping schools achieve their mission by ensuring they are 100% compliant, reducing time spent on paperwork by 90%, and accelerating student outcomes by 32%."

Launched in June 2025, Streamline uses AI to ensure compliance, reduce administrative burden, and shrink IEP preparation time from 3 hours to just 10 minutes. Schools that used Streamline reported seeing a 50% increase in capacity for direct therapy, as well as a 32% acceleration in speech-language outcomes through the platform's integrated AI-enabled SLP Helper.

Streamline automates across a district's special education workflows: from referral, evaluation and documentation, to monitoring, analytics, and compliance. The platform integrates with major SIS systems, adapts to existing school workflows, and has a clean, modern user interface that requires minimal training, making it accessible even for small or understaffed districts.

"The CODiE Awards celebrate the visionaries shaping the future of technology," said Jennifer Baranowski, President of the CODiE Awards. "This year's winners exemplify how innovation, leadership, and purpose can come together to create solutions that move industries forward and make a lasting impact."

A full list of 2025 CODiE Award winners can be found atwww.codieawards.com/winners.

About Streamline

Streamline is the first AI-powered special education management platform designed to ensure compliance, simplify IEP management, and improve student outcomes. Built in partnership with district leaders and educators, Streamline gives special education teams the mission command center they need to calm the chaos and help students thrive. Streamline is a product of Better Speech, the largest online Speech Therapy provider in the U.S. For more information about Streamline, visit www.streamline-SPED.com.

For media requests:

Kati Elliott

KEH Communications

410-975-9638

[email protected]

Media Contact

Kati Elliott, Better Speech, LLC, 1 410-975-9638, [email protected], https://www.streamline-sped.com/

SOURCE Better Speech, LLC