Streamlined Accessioning with Comprehensive Labware Labeling, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Learn about reliable labeling and marking methods that can uniquely identify samples, ensuring smooth and error-free laboratory accessioning. A common misperception is that unique or custom barcode sequences can only be printed on-site at the lab. Discover how custom sequences and identification can be easily outsourced and the benefits of this approach.

Explore the four basic labeling strategies and how each can impact your lab:

Manual Print-on-Demand (lab prints on-site)

Pre-Printed Labels with Custom Sequences (label provider pre-prints the labels)

Automated Print-and-Apply (equipment prints and applies the labels on-site)

Pre-Barcoded Labware with Custom Sequences (labware arrives labeled)

Examine the key factors to consider when choosing a labeling strategy, including the need for cold storage or extreme temperatures, chemical exposure, automation and other factors. Learn practical tips for choosing the right labeling strategy and have your questions answered by the experts.

Hear from Thermo Fisher as they provide an overview of their groundbreaking offering for ordering custom barcoded labware directly from the manufacturer. They will discuss how this process works, the advantages of outsourcing this task and where to start.

Register for this webinar today to discover how to optimize a laboratory's efficiency and accuracy using advanced labware labeling strategies.

Join Amy Armstrong, Senior Product Manager, Thermo Fisher Scientific; Mikhaila Roe, Technical Services Specialist, Computype; and Jamie Clermont, Sales Manager, Computype, for the live webinar on Thursday, March 13, 2025, at 10am EDT (3pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Streamlined Accessioning with Comprehensive Labware Labeling.

