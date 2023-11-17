Streamlined Operations Propel Valley Forge Fabrics to New Heights: Enhancing Customer Experiences and Supporting Growth

Valley Forge Fabrics has leveraged innovation to navigate challenges and emerge stronger. The company's commitment to excellence and its forward-thinking approach positions it at the forefront of the textile industry, ready to embrace a future defined by efficiency, agility, and customer-centricity. Post this

Key highlights of the transformation include:

Efficiency Unleashed: Valley Forge Fabrics has harnessed the power of Microsoft Dynamics 365 F&O to streamline its operations, optimizing every step from quote generation to the final installation process. This efficiency infusion ensures a swift and error-free workflow, allowing VFF to meet customer demands with unprecedented agility.

Cloud-Powered Agility: By migrating to the Azure cloud platform, Valley Forge Fabrics has embraced scalability and flexibility. The cloud-based infrastructure not only ensures uninterrupted operations but also empowers VFF to adapt swiftly to market changes and accommodate future growth seamlessly.

Automations for Precision: The new platform incorporates cutting-edge automations, significantly reducing manual interventions. This not only minimizes the scope for errors but also frees up valuable human resources to focus on strategic initiatives and creative endeavors.

Enhanced Visibility: The implementation of Microsoft Dynamics 365 F&O has vastly improved visibility across the entire operations spectrum. Real-time data insights enable proactive decision-making, fostering a more agile and responsive organization.

Valley Forge Fabrics' COO, Vanesa Patino, commented on the transformation, saying, "We had a vision to transform the way we do business through tech-enabled automation. 'The Forge' is built on leading Microsoft technology and integrations that create a unique digital platform tailored to our needs. It's streamlined our operations and unlocked exponential growth potential for our people and our business. Now, the sky's the limit. "

About Valley Forge Fabrics

Valley Forge Fabrics, Inc. is the world's largest supplier of sustainable, decorative performance textile products for the hospitality industry. A 45-year-old family-owned and operated company, Valley Forge specializes in custom window treatments & services, fabricated bedding, and decorative sustainable textiles for upholstery, vinyl, blackouts, drapery, and sheers, digital textile innovation, and more for hotels and resorts around the globe.

About PwC

PwC is a global professional services firm providing industry-focused assurance, advisory, and tax services to enhance value for its clients. With a network spanning over 155 countries, PwC is dedicated to building trust and solving important problems.

About Microsoft

Microsoft is a global technology company that empowers individuals and organizations to achieve more. Its suite of innovative solutions, including Microsoft Dynamics 365 F&O and Azure, enables businesses to thrive in the digital era.

