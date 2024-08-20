Streamlining Clinical Trial Imaging Workflows: From Collection to Completion, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

The speakers will focus on implementing robust imaging workflows within data collection processes, enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of imaging in clinical trials. Post this

In this webinar, the speakers will focus on implementing robust imaging workflows within data collection processes, enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of imaging in clinical trials. Attendees will learn how to address and overcome common pain points associated with imaging in clinical research settings. Moreover, the speaker will introduce Medidata's Rave Imaging technology and offerings, detailing how these tools can streamline and improve imaging management processes. By integrating these advanced technologies, participants will gain insights into optimizing their imaging strategies to effectively support clinical trial outcomes.

Register for this webinar today to gain insights into adopting a streamlined approach for clinical trial imaging management.

Join experts from Medidata, Andrea Falkoff, VP, Product Management, Imaging; and Jillian Wnukowski, Solution Consulting Product Specialist, Imaging, for the live webinar on Friday, September 13, 2024, at 10am EDT (4pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Streamlining Clinical Trial Imaging Workflows: From Collection to Completion.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

Media Contact

Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], https://xtalks.com

SOURCE Xtalks