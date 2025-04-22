Streamlining Clinical Trial Start-Ups: A Data-Driven Approach, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insight into how aligning trial start-up activities with investigational new drug (IND) submission can shorten timelines by over four months. The featured speakers will discuss how trial start-up inefficiencies impact both cost and enrollment timelines. Attendees will learn best practices for optimizing site engagement and vendor selection before regulatory approval. The speakers will also share real-world examples of strategies that have led to faster site activation and patient enrollment.
TORONTO, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clinical trial start-up delays are a persistent challenge in oncology drug development, often leading to increased oversight costs, delayed patient enrollment and prolonged time to market.
Inefficiencies in start-up time can add months to trial timelines, impacting both financial and competitive positioning. In this webinar, the expert speakers will discuss the key factors contributing to trial start-up inefficiencies and explore data-driven strategies to mitigate these delays.
By initiating key operational activities ahead of regulatory submission, sponsors can shorten the time between the FDA's "May Proceed" letter and site activation — saving up to over four months in start-up timelines. They will cover the following key topics:
- Common bottlenecks in clinical trial start-up and their financial impact
- Importance of early site engagement and balancing site selection between community and research institutions
- Best practices for vendor identification and contract execution before investigational new drug (IND) submission
- Role of preemptive regulatory document preparation in streamlining site activation
- Case studies highlighting how a proactive approach has led to faster enrollment and cost savings
With a growing emphasis on efficiency in clinical trials, it is essential for sponsors to rethink their approach to trial start-up. This session will provide actionable insights to help optimize early-stage trial operations, reduce delays and accelerate patient enrollment.
Register for this webinar to learn how proactive planning can significantly reduce clinical trial start-up timelines and enhance overall study efficiency.
Join experts from Translational Drug Development (TD2), Jennifer Keppler, Vice President, Translational Medicine; and Nick Conde, Translational Program Manager, for the live webinar on Monday, May 12, 2025, at 2pm EDT (11am PDT).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Streamlining Clinical Trial Start-Ups: A Data-Driven Approach.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Media Contact
Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], https://xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks
Share this article