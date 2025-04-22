Streamlining Clinical Trial Start-Ups: A Data-Driven Approach, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

This session will provide actionable insights to help optimize early-stage trial operations, reduce delays and accelerate patient enrollment. Post this

By initiating key operational activities ahead of regulatory submission, sponsors can shorten the time between the FDA's "May Proceed" letter and site activation — saving up to over four months in start-up timelines. They will cover the following key topics:

Common bottlenecks in clinical trial start-up and their financial impact

Importance of early site engagement and balancing site selection between community and research institutions

Best practices for vendor identification and contract execution before investigational new drug (IND) submission

Role of preemptive regulatory document preparation in streamlining site activation

Case studies highlighting how a proactive approach has led to faster enrollment and cost savings

With a growing emphasis on efficiency in clinical trials, it is essential for sponsors to rethink their approach to trial start-up. This session will provide actionable insights to help optimize early-stage trial operations, reduce delays and accelerate patient enrollment.

