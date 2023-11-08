Streamlining Compliance - RMD Inc. Deploys 2FA with Smart Auditing

"Trusted by a diverse range of clients—from healthcare and government agencies to technology firms like RMD Inc.—GateKeeper Enterprise stands as a vanguard in delivering cybersecurity solutions that work for professionals in real-world situations." Post this

Meeting CMMC Compliance without Hassles

As cybersecurity threats continue to escalate, compliance with CMMC and NIST standards has become increasingly crucial, especially for organizations in government contracting. According to a study by Cybersecurity Ventures, damages from cybercrime are expected to reach $6 trillion annually by 2021. Another report from Verizon revealed that 28% of data breaches in 2020 involved small businesses, who are also a sizeable part of the government supply chain. As a result, there is an urgent need for robust cybersecurity measures and compliance.

The Challenges Faced

RMD Inc., which operates in a unique workflow environment of shared lab stations for multiple users, faced several new challenges in meeting CMMC/NIST requirements. These included:

1. Compliance with specific CMMC/NIST controls.

2. Preventing unlocked and unattended computers (AC.L2-3.1.10).

3. Accurately auditing users on shared workstation access (AU.L2-3.3.2).

4. Enforcing robust 2FA (two-factor authentication) for PC access (IA.L2-3.5.3).

5. Implementing a 2FA solution without compromising employee login speed.

6. Finding an easy-to-integrate solution that would not disrupt regular operations.

Using Proximity to Automate Compliance

GateKeeper Enterprise was chosen as a perfect fit for RMD's unique needs. Notably, the GateKeeper KIOSK mode feature made it possible to utilize RMD's software across different computers, a key requirement for the organization.

Takeaways from the Case Study

The case study provides in-depth insights into how GateKeeper Enterprise's innovative solutions can help organizations navigate the complexities of CMMC and NIST compliance, without sacrificing operational efficiency. For a detailed look at how GateKeeper Enterprise has aided RMD in achieving compliance while also enhancing their workflow, download the full case study.

About RMD, Inc.

Radiation Monitoring Devices, Inc. (RMD), is recognized worldwide as a foremost expert in the fields of radiation detection and imaging, nuclear instrumentation, and non-destructive test equipment. Since 1974, RMD has conducted world-class research and developed industry-leading commercial products. Scientists and engineers at RMD more often shape research and development trends, rather than following it. With more than 70 awarded U.S. patents, RMD's research and products are utilized in a vast range of scientific fields; from space science to particle physics, nuclear security, clinical diagnoses, nondestructive testing, and environmental research.

RMD maintains strong relations with multiple U.S. government agencies, corporations, universities, and research institutions. It frequently partners with them to develop and advance radiation detection and high-speed imaging technologies.

About GateKeeper Enterprise

Untethered Labs, Inc. is committed to providing cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions that make compliance with security standards like CMMC and NIST not only achievable but also operationally beneficial. With a relentless focus on innovation, GateKeeper Enterprise offers state-of-the-art solutions designed to meet the pressing manufacturing challenges of today's rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Our flagship product, GateKeeper Enterprise, offers a unique blend of robust two-factor authentication (2FA) and seamless access controls, providing organizations with an optimized, secure workflow. Especially tailored for enterprises that require stringent compliance with security frameworks like CMMC and NIST, our solutions are not only compliance-ready but designed to simultaneously enhance operational efficiency.

Trusted by a diverse range of clients—from healthcare and government agencies to technology firms like RMD Inc.—GateKeeper Enterprise stands as a vanguard in delivering cybersecurity solutions that work for professionals in real-world situations.

