Streamlining IRT in Clinical Trials: Simplify, Optimise, Succeed, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Embarking on a successful clinical trial journey requires the right tools and strategies and selecting the ideal IRT system is a critical step. Post this

See how ICON Flex Advantage Express can support businesses as an economical IRT solution, where little to no customization is required. The speakers will demo how this tool provides IRT essentials such as screening, enrolment, randomization, dispensation, cohort management, emergency unblinding/reporting, notifications and integrations. They will also discuss optional services such as user acceptance testing (UAT) script writing and pack list/randomization list generation.

Engage with the speakers and panel of experts for answers to specific questions about IRT solutions and to learn more about how a streamlined IRT system can benefit specific clinical trial needs.

Key takeaways:

Gain insights into the advantages of how a streamlined IRT solution can simplify clinical trials

Learn when it's ideal to opt for streamlined IRT and how it can align with study objectives

See a demo of ICON's Flex Advantage Express, an IRT solution that embodies the principles discussed during the webinar

Embarking on a successful clinical trial journey requires the right tools and strategies and selecting the ideal IRT system is a critical step.

Join experts from ICON, Vijai Prakasam, Senior Manager, Technical Operations, IRT; and Adrienne Doyle, Portfolio Manager, IRT, for the live webinar on Thursday, February 15, 2024, at 10am EST (4pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Streamlining IRT in clinical trials: Simplify, optimise, succeed.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Vera Kovacevic, xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], www.xtalks.com

SOURCE Xtalks