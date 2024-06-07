Streamlining Medical Device Recalls with Slack and Salesforce, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Register for this webinar today to gain insights into the intricacies of managing medical device recalls and learn vital strategies to streamline processes, minimize disruptions and protect patient safety. Post this

During this webinar, the attendees will learn proven strategies for streamlining medical device recalls, minimizing disruptions and safeguarding patient well-being. The expert speakers will focus on the following key topics:

Communication and Coordination: Clear and transparent communication is paramount during medical device recalls. Healthcare providers must disseminate relevant information to stakeholders, including clinicians, staff members and patients in a timely and accessible manner. Additionally, effective coordination with supply chain partners and regulatory authorities is essential for swift resolution and minimizing disruptions to healthcare operations.

Utilizing Technology Solutions: Leveraging technologies like Slack and Salesforce can significantly enhance the efficiency of recall management processes. By integrating technology into recall management workflows, healthcare providers can optimize resource allocation, reduce response times and minimize disruption.

Post-Recall Evaluation and Improvement: Following the resolution of a medical device recall, healthcare organizations must conduct thorough post-recall evaluations to identify lessons learned and areas for improvement. By analyzing the effectiveness of recall management strategies and identifying opportunities for enhancement, healthcare providers can refine their protocols and strengthen their preparedness for future recall events.

Join experts from Slack from Salesforce, Sean Storer, Healthcare Industry Marketing Lead, Julia Kapoor, RVP, Healthcare and Life Sciences Sales; and Carly Wennogle, Lead Healthcare Solutions Engineer, for the live webinar on Thursday, June 20, 2024, at 2pm EDT (11am PDT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Streamlining Medical Device Recalls with Slack and Salesforce.

