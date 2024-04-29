Streamlining the mRNA Manufacturing Supply Chain: Challenges and Solutions Provided by CDMOs, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Attendees of this event will gain insights into overcoming current program challenges while maximizing efficiency and product quality. Post this

This webinar explores the complexities inherent in managing diverse vendors for bioprocessing and emphasizes the benefits of consolidating operations with a single, integrated CDMO. Attendees of this event will gain insights into overcoming current program challenges while maximizing efficiency and product quality.

The webinar will also highlight key capabilities to seek out in an integrated CDMO guiding nucleic acid products from development through to commercial manufacturing, eliminating the need for multi-vendor coordination and ensuring robust supply chain continuity.

Key topics include leveraging a CDMO's expertise, facilities and technology to optimize regulatory submissions, mitigate supply chain risks and enhance commercial manufacturing readiness. Attendees will learn how a unified approach from development to production can lower costs, reduce the risk of disruptions and expedite the progression of mRNA therapeutics from concept to market.

Register for this webinar to explore the advantages of consolidating manufacturing processes and discover how a singular, integrated approach can propel the advancement of mRNA manufacturing towards clinical success and widespread patient impact.

Join featured speaker Jessica Madigan, Director of Business Development, Nucleic Acid Modalities, BIOVECTRA, for the live webinar on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at 2pm EDT (11am PDT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Streamlining the mRNA Manufacturing Supply Chain: Challenges and Solutions Provided by CDMOs.

