StreamShark Unveils Intelligent Workflow for VR & Immersive Video at NAB Show 2025

"As demand for immersive content grows, platform owners need a VR-native streaming solution," said James Broberg, CEO of StreamShark. "Unveiling our Intelligent Workflow at NAB Show 2025 underscores our commitment to innovation and helping enterprises deliver next-level immersive video." Post this

With this new workflow, StreamShark provides scalable and high-performance solutions tailored for immersive content. The platform's advanced encoding, distribution, scheduling and playback capabilities ensure globally available high-fidelity multi-channel and venue streaming across a range of mobile devices and VR/MR headsets.

StreamShark can serve as a turnkey video backend for dedicated VR/AR/MR streaming apps, social and metaverse destinations providing shared video experiences, as well as the immersive web. The workflow allows content and platform owners to schedule high-resolution, high-fidelity live, on-demand and VOD2Live streams to deliver fully immersive experiences. Enterprises and content owners have leveraged StreamShark's technology for diverse applications such streaming of immersive concerts for multiple Top 10 Billboard acts, to action packed courtside live sports from Tier 1 national sports leagues, ensuring consistent video quality and global scale. With StreamShark's advanced workflow, tools for distributing immersive video content across multiple devices, headsets and platforms is now accessible to any content or platform owner wishing to reach this new emerging audience.

A key feature of StreamShark's Intelligent Workflow is its ability to seamlessly simulate live streams across multiple virtual venues and channels using pre-recorded video content, allowing organizations to schedule streams to go live at a specific time and date. This functionality ensures a smooth and controlled broadcast experience, targeting multiple timezones for audience maximization, without the complexities of real-time production.

StreamShark's Intelligent Workflow for VR & Immersive Video is now available to content owners and enterprises looking to elevate their immersive video experiences.

Attendees of NAB Show 2025 can experience the solution firsthand at StreamShark's booth W3316.

For more information, visit StreamShark.io.

