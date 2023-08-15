Street Art Las Vegas (Updated Edition) by William Shea and Patrick Lai to be released this Fall by Third Rail Publications.

"With Street Art Las Vegas, we want to continue to show the artistic value and expression of street art against the Las Vegas canvas and create more awareness about this organic art form in a way that hadn't been captured here before Patrick and I started documenting it," said Shea. Tweet this

Las Vegas photographers William Shea and Patrick Lai dedicated countless hours immersing themselves in the vibrant world of street art across Las Vegas and its surrounding areas, even venturing into the intriguing realm of abandoned mines. The result of their tireless efforts between July 2012 and December 2020 is Street Art Las Vegas. Originally published by Smallworks Press in 2019, the forthcoming updated edition will be published this Fall by Third Rail Publications, an independent publishing company in Toronto renowned for its distribution of limited-edition books centered around contemporary street art and urban culture.

The revised, updated edition builds upon the success of Shea and Lai's first edition, Street Art Las Vegas and Fade to Gray, the groundbreaking photo documentary on the street art and graffiti scene in Las Vegas, which captivated audiences when it was published in 2013. This dynamic project update takes into consideration the evolving public perception of graffiti and street art, mainly fueled by the inception of Life is Beautiful in 2013. This annual three-day music and art festival in downtown Las Vegas showcases the works of renowned international street artists.

"With Street Art Las Vegas, we want to continue to show the artistic value and expression of street art against the Las Vegas canvas and create more awareness about this organic art form in a way that hadn't been captured here before Patrick and I started documenting it," said Shea. "Life is Beautiful created more acceptance and a new lens for street art that had not previously existed, in addition to amazing work by very talented artists."

The 200-page 8" x 10" book contains over 200 high-quality full-color images. The project was completed over several years and features images from all corners of the valley, including the Life is Beautiful Festival.

"One of the abandoned mine sites is particularly notable in that the art is permanent on the structure. It was made by a cutting torch and can only be removed by demolishing the source," said Shea. "Traditional street art and graffiti can be painted over, hence our earlier Fade to Gray title."

The introduction was composed by the late arts writer and documentarian Ed Fuentes. Original cover art designed by Philip Lewis, featuring street artist Tristan Eaton.

Publication is scheduled for October 31, 2023. Street Art Las Vegas will list for $29.95 and is available for pre-sale on Amazon.com and Third Rail Books.

For information, visit streetartlasvegas.org or thirdrailbooks.com, email [email protected] or call 424-262-1828.

About William Shea

William Shea is a multifaceted artist, photographer, and writer residing in the City of Las Vegas, who originally hails from Boston. After moving to New York City in 1997, Shea relocated to Las Vegas in 2005 to further his career in the casino industry. In 2010, he decided to pursue his lifelong passion for photography, writing, and journalism, and consequently enrolled at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Since January 2011, Shea has devoted his life to raising the profile of local art and cultural events in Las Vegas. In the wake of the 2008 economic crisis, he has advocated for the city to shift its focus from a casino-centered culture to one that celebrates the diverse talents of its residents, thus creating a more well-rounded environment. As of August 2023, Shea is successfully juggling his role as a graphic and editorial designer with pursuing a copy-editing certification at the University of California, San Diego.

About Patrick Lai

Patrick Lai, an accomplished landscape and street art photographer, embarked on a journey from China to the United States in the year 2003. He meticulously mastered various photography programs and earned a degree in Commercial Photography from the College of Southern Nevada (CSN). His passion for knowledge and learning led him to pursue a series of degrees, including computer science, software engineering development, and fine arts degree programs from the University of Nevada Las Vegas (UNLV). Lai's artistic flair and inquisitiveness towards different Art forms led him to explore computer design and traditional fine arts. He cemented his legacy by collaborating on the creation of the first published book focusing on graffiti and street art in Las Vegas.

About Third Rail Publications

Founded in 2019, Third Rail Publications is a collaborative operation involving our regular staff and an ever-changing number of artists from the writing, artistic, and publishing communities. Collectively, we share a common goal of creating the ultimate online destination for hard-to-find titles, street art, and urban-based art culture books. Based in Toronto, Third Rail Publications is well-positioned to serve the North American distribution and retail market. Worldwide fulfillment is secured through Ingram Content Group. For information, visit www.thirdrailbooks.com, email [email protected] or call 424-262-1828.

# # #

Media Contact

William R Miller, Third Rail Publications, 1 4242621828, [email protected], https://thirdrailbooks.com/

SOURCE Third Rail Publications