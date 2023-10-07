Street Epistemology International Announces Global Launch Date of "Navigating Beliefs: A Learning Course for Rational Conversations"

A new course on Street Epistemology will be available in November 2023.

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Street Epistemology International (SEI), a non-profit educational organization, is thrilled to announce the global launch of the first phase of its ground-breaking self-directed online course. The release is scheduled for Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. US Central Time.

Titled "Navigating Beliefs: A Learning Course for Rational Conversations", this free course is specifically designed for individuals with no prior knowledge. Its primary objective is to familiarize learners with the methodologies of Street Epistemology – an approach to cordial conversations intended to help individuals in critically analyzing the foundations and quality of their reasoning supporting their beliefs.

"We're excited to roll out the first six modules of this course in a pioneering phase," said Anthony Magnabosco, Executive Director of Street Epistemology International. "Our hope is that when learners apply the techniques in this course, we'll all edge closer towards a world where rationality is the cornerstone of important conversations."

Street Epistemology International, recognized as a 501(c3) non-profit educational entity, is deeply rooted in its mission to address discord in both public and private dialogues. SEI emphasizes the importance of rational discourse in civil conversations. It strives to equip citizens around the globe with indispensable resources to hone, apply, and champion the principles and techniques of Street Epistemology.

