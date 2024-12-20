Street Epistemology International Launches Three New Websites to Support Growth and Learning

Street Epistemology International (SEI) has launched three new websites to enhance access to resources, connect the community, and provide learning opportunities. The flagship site, streetepistemology.com, offers a wealth of SE resources. The organization's site, streetepistemologyinternational.org, invites engagement through volunteering and event updates. The learning hub, navigatingbeliefs.com, features the free Navigating Beliefs course. Funded by community donations and hosted on Kajabi, these sites aim to support SE growth in 2025 and beyond. Explore them now and join the movement toward rational, productive conversations.

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Street Epistemology International (SEI) is excited to announce the launch of three new websites, marking a significant step forward in its mission to promote thoughtful, productive conversations. These sites are designed to streamline access to resources, connect with the SE community, and offer high-quality learning opportunities for individuals interested in Street Epistemology.

Visit the new websites:

streetepistemology.com: Your go-to destination for comprehensive Street Epistemology resources, from videos and articles to tools for exploring beliefs.

streetepistemologyinternational.org: Learn more about Street Epistemology International, the organization behind the movement. Get involved by volunteering, staying updated on events, or purchasing SE-themed merchandise.

navigatingbeliefs.com: The hub for Street Epistemology courses, coaching, training, and teaching. Sign up for our free flagship course, Navigating Beliefs: A Learning Course for Rational Conversations, to enhance your skills in engaging conversations.

A Platform for Growth

As we look toward 2025 and beyond, these websites will serve as pivotal tools for expanding the reach and impact of Street Epistemology. Hosted on the robust Kajabi platform, all three sites provide a seamless user experience and act as a funnel to encourage visitors to enroll in the Navigating Beliefs course. This free, in-depth course is designed to help learners engage in rational, respectful, and impactful discussions.

A Community-Funded Initiative

The development and launch of these websites were made possible by generous donations from supporters who recognize the value of Street Epistemology. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who contributed to making this vision a reality.

Discover, Connect, and Learn

Each site offers a unique opportunity to explore the world of Street Epistemology, connect with like-minded individuals, and find tools to improve conversational skills. Whether you're new to SE or an experienced practitioner, these websites are your gateway to the resources, groups, and events that matter most.

All three websites are live and ready for you to explore. Visit them today and take your first step into the world of Street Epistemology.

