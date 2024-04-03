Streeterville's Newest Luxury Apartments at The Saint Grand Welcome First Residents

"The Saint Grand's apartments fuse vibrant Chicago living into sophisticated design, seamlessly integrated with the thriving Streeterville community," said Aaron Galvin, Founder of Luxury Living. "After the first few weeks of leasing, we are thrilled by the initial traction." Post this

The Saint Grand's apartments feature a mix of floorplans ranging from studios to 2 Bedrooms + Dens, emphasizing in-unit workspaces and private outdoor space to accommodate post-pandemic renter preferences. A suite of community amenities includes a state-of-the-art fitness center, co-working spaces with ten private study/work rooms, upscale lounges, and a rooftop pool deck scheduled to open in May.

"The Saint Grand offers highly requested amenities, including in-unit workspaces to accommodate work-from-home and private outdoor space," said Galvin. Using real-time rental trends to inform this property's architecture, design, and operations has been incredibly helpful. Initial feedback is proving our development thesis resonates with renters."

In addition to the multifamily offering, the property includes The Offices at The Saint Grand, 45,000 square feet of flagship Class A office space located at 535 N. St Clair. The two full floors of office space also include private outdoor space, modern ventilation systems, and other intentional post-pandemic health safety elements. Office tenants will benefit from accessing and enjoying the apartment amenities.

"As one of the most active development groups in Chicago, we're thrilled with the market's reaction to The Saint Grand," remarked Adam Friedberg, CEO at Mavrek. "In the coming weeks, we will be unveiling a lineup of exciting retail tenants poised to elevate the neighborhood's vibrancy and enrich the experiences of both residents and office tenants."

Double Eagle President Andrew Juiris added, "The Saint Grand is already exceeding expectations. We couldn't be happier with the level of luxury and quality the property offers residents, shoppers, and employers."

Along with the development team, The Saint Grand is the result of collaboration among industry leaders NORR (architecture), Lendlease (construction), Harken Interiors (interior design), and Cushman and Wakefield, who will oversee residential and commercial property management.

Learn more about the apartments at LiveSaintGrand.com.

Inquire about the Offices at The Saint Grand at WorkSaintGrand.com.

About Mavrek Development:

Mavrek Development, founded in 2010, has quickly grown into one of Chicago's most active developers. The company got its start building luxury single-family homes and has since scaled their business by focusing on high-quality urban infill multi-family and mixed-use projects. With their dedication to Chicago and collaborative approach in executing complex projects, Mavrek represents the next generation of Chicago developers.

To learn more about Mavrek Development, visit http://www.mavrekdevelopment.com.

About Luxury Living:

Founded in 2007, Luxury Living is a vertically integrated, Chicago-based residential real estate company offering boutique brokerage services balanced with best-in-class multifamily consulting, marketing, leasing, and development. The real estate firm aligns renter insights, performance marketing, and development goals to deliver unbeatable results. Rooted in premier customer service with a seamless showing and leasing process, Luxury Living has leased and renewed more than 27,000 luxury apartments, $200M in for-sale condos and homes, and generated $10 billion in value for multifamily developers and owners. Luxury Living is a repeat Inc 5000 fastest-growing company in America, making the list six times

To learn more about Luxury Living, visit http://www.LuxuryLivingChicago.com.

About Double Eagle Development:

Double Eagle Development was founded in 2022 to carry forward the 42-year legacy of Balke Brown Transwestern as a leading developer in the Midwest. The Double Eagle platform was formed to build upon BBT's strong track record and expand into additional Midwest markets. Since 1979, the team has developed over 7.6M square feet valued at $980 million.

To learn more about Double Eagle Development, visit: http://www.doubleeagle-development.com.

About GW Properties:

Through deep rooted and diverse relationships in the commercial real estate industry, GW Properties has developed an expertise in retail and mixed-use properties. Over the past decade, GW principals have been involved in the brokerage, investment, and development of over $500 million of real estate in the Chicagoland area with a typical deal size ranging from $500,000 to $5 million. GW practices respectful development through its collaborative approach of uncovering opportunities, optimizing value, and enhancing communities. This process has yielded a track record of proven results.

To learn more about GW Properties, visit http://www.gwproperties.com.

Media Contact

Sabrina Wottreng, Sabrina Wottreng Public Relations, [email protected], https://www.sabrinawottreng.com/

SOURCE Luxury Living