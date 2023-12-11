StreetLight Data Holds Transportation Climate Solutions Online Event to Help Measure GHG & Reduce Emissions

Webinar helps agencies achieve emissions reductions and address Bipartisan Infrastructure Law's Carbon Reduction Program, as well as new FHWA guidelines for agencies to establish emissions reduction goals and report on targets. Post this

What: Transportation Climate Solutions: Measure GHG & Reduce Emissions

Decarbonizing transportation is a massive undertaking, but essential to meeting climate targets. StreetLight has already been widely used to help agencies reduce transportation emissions through strategies like mode shift, electrification, and GHG measurement. This event, unveiling a new, dedicated GHG emissions measurement product, is designed to help state DOTs, MPOs, city agencies, consultants, and other transportation planners meet climate goals faster.

Learn:

How data supports the most critical emissions reduction strategies

How the right GHG calculations produce more actionable emissions insights

How MPOs in Minnesota and Maine track transportation emissions more effectively

and track transportation emissions more effectively A look at StreetLight's new GHG emissions measurement product

Speakers:

Laura Schewel, founder and CEO of StreetLight. Before founding StreetLight, Laura worked on transportation sustainability at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and Rocky Mountain Institute.

Liz Roten, data scientist and cartographer at Metropolitan Council, works at the intersection of regional government, transportation, and data science.

Karina Graeter, Sustainability Coordinator at Southern Maine Planning and Development Commission, leads SMPDC's Regional Sustainability and Resilience Program, and works collaboratively with Southern Maine towns and cities to develop regional sustainability efforts and support local climate action.

Attend: https://learn.streetlightdata.com/reduce-transportation-emissions-climate-webinar

About StreetLight, a Jacobs Company

StreetLight Data, Inc. ("StreetLight") pioneered the use of Big Data analytics to shed light on how people, goods, and services move, empowering smarter, data-driven transportation decisions. The company applies proprietary machine-learning algorithms and its vast data processing resources to measure travel patterns of vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians, accessible as analytics on the StreetLight InSight® SaaS platform. Acquired by Jacobs as a wholly owned subsidiary in February 2022, StreetLight provides innovative digital solutions to help communities reduce congestion, improve safe and equitable transportation, and maximize the positive impact of infrastructure investment.

