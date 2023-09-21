StreetLight Data Reveals Latest Bicycling Trends in Top 100 U.S. Cities

"Changes in bicycling patterns have drawn increasing attention from transportation planners and citizens since the beginning of the pandemic, we are gratified to deliver important and intriguing findings in this eBook," said Laura Schewel, StreetLight CEO and VP of Transportation Software at Jacobs Tweet this

National Trends

Nationally, annual average daily bicycle trips per year grew a considerable 37% between 2019 through 2022. The biggest year-over-year (YoY) uptick was in 2020.

Biking activity in dense urban regions increasingly drove national trends. The top 100 metros increased their share of national bike activity, from 72% in 2019 to 77% in 2022.

State Trends

All of the top 10 U.S. states by population saw at least a 25% increase in biking activity between 2019 and 2022.

More than half of states saw average daily bicycle trips per year increase by at least 25% between 2019–2022.

The East Coast states of New York , New Jersey , and Delaware were the only states where bicycling activity grew by over 50%. North Carolina and Illinois ranked fourth and fifth for growth, respectively.

Major Metro (City) Trends

The top 100 metros grew annual average bicycle trips 46% with big cities showing outsized gains.

The New York City metro region was the growth leader. After a slow start during the early pandemic, New York City nearly doubled average daily bike volume in 2022 from 2019.

metro region was the growth leader. After a slow start during the early pandemic, nearly doubled average daily bike volume in 2022 from 2019. The Western metros of San Diego , Bakersfield , and Las Vegas followed New York City for growth over the three-year period. The Virginia metros of Richmond and Virginia Beach took fifth and sixth place, respectively.

"Changes in bicycling patterns have drawn increasing attention from transportation planners and citizens since the beginning of the pandemic, and we are gratified to deliver several important and intriguing findings in this eBook," said Laura Schewel, StreetLight CEO and VP of Transportation Software at Jacobs. "By processing vast amounts of transportation data through our StreetLight InSight® platform, we are able to compare multimodal trends across the country. That type of systemic measurement is how we hope to support critical transportation infrastructure decision-making during this window of increased federal investment."

The StreetLight InSight® platform transforms data into contextualized, normalized, and aggregated travel patterns. The result is deep data coverage and a robust analytic platform that empowers planners and other transportation professionals with data-driven insights to inform transportation and infrastructure projects of any size and scope.

To get a copy of the Bike Boom or Bust? Metro & Statewide U.S. Bicycle Activity Trends, eBook, visit streetlightdata.com/us-bike-trends-report.

To learn even more about recent bicycling trends, and how bicycling activity differs across the U.S., join our live webinar on September 28th at 2 p.m. EST / 11 a.m. PST. To register, visit streetlightdata.com/bike-trends-webinar.

