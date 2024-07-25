StreetLight Introduces New Real-Time Traffic Monitor for All Roads

"With StreetLight's Traffic Monitor, customers can not only utilize comprehensive mobility information to manage and build infrastructure, they can also better operate that infrastructure in real-time," said Laura Schewel, StreetLight CEO and VP of Transportation Software at Jacobs. Post this

"For over a decade, StreetLight has been delivering rigorous, empirical mobility insights to public and private sector entities. This work has redefined transportation data expectations across industries," said Laura Schewel, StreetLight CEO and VP of Transportation Software at Jacobs. "Now, with StreetLight's Traffic Monitor, customers can not only utilize comprehensive mobility information to manage and build infrastructure, they can also better operate that infrastructure in real-time, even in tough situations, all without ever installing physical sensors. Traffic is becoming more irregular – and traffic professionals have to cope with bigger disruptions ranging from storms to major events like the Copa America Final and World Cup. Traffic Monitor allows customers to respond faster – improving the experience and safety for all on the roads."

StreetLight's Traffic Monitor features include:

DAILY ROUTE-BASED TRAVEL TIMES Improve detour planning by measuring travel times and observing routes that drivers take during unusual situations

DAILY NETWORK-WIDE TIMELINE VIEW Respond to residents with data-driven insights about actual conditions in disrupted locations

DAILY AVERAGE SPEEDS Show when speeds fall well below typical, enabling proactive identification and addressing of speeding hot spots in the disruption location to ensure safety

REAL-TIME SPEEDS AND INCIDENTS Dynamically adjust traffic assessment controls with Active Traffic Management

HISTORICAL VOLUME & SPEED Highlight times when volumes exceed threshold for lane closure, speeding up project completion with seasonally adjusted, optimized road and lane closure window



To learn more and view a live demo of the tool, including a first look at traffic during the delayed start of Copa America Final in Miami, join the live webinar, Monitor Traffic Flow Across Your Whole Network: Real-Time Data for ALL Roads, on July 30 at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT. To register, visit streetlightdata.com/traffic-monitor-webinar.

For more information about StreetLight Traffic Monitor, visit streetlightdata.com.

About StreetLight, a Jacobs Company

StreetLight Data, Inc. ("StreetLight") pioneered the use of Big Data analytics to shed light on how people, goods, and services move, empowering smarter, data-driven transportation decisions. The company applies proprietary machine-learning algorithms and its vast data processing resources to measure travel patterns of vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians, accessible as analytics on the StreetLight InSight® SaaS platform. Acquired by Jacobs as a wholly owned subsidiary in February 2022, StreetLight provides innovative digital solutions to help communities reduce congestion, improve safe and equitable transportation, and maximize the positive impact of infrastructure investment.

www.streetlightdata.com

Media Contact

