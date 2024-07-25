StreetLight Introduces New Real-Time Traffic Monitor for All Roads

StreetLight's Traffic Monitor is a comprehensive real-time product that can instantly pinpoint and visualize traffic disruptions, their ripple effects throughout the network, and compare against historical trends in one view.
SAN FRANCISCO, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StreetLight Data, Inc. (StreetLight), a subsidiary of Jacobs (NYSE: J) and the leading Big Data company providing insights into how people, goods, and services move, today announced a new offering, Traffic Monitor, a comprehensive real-time product that can instantly pinpoint and visualize traffic disruptions, their ripple effects throughout the network, and compare against historical trends in one view.
StreetLight's Traffic Monitor represents a significant industry leap forward for traffic operations, planners, event venues, contractors, and others to diagnose and address disruption-related transportation issues quickly, whether for an acute response or for long-term infrastructure planning. With the introduction of StreetLight's Traffic Monitor, customers can now view recent and ongoing traffic disruptions to understand the severity and duration, allowing rapid response. Traffic Monitor can help more agencies and firms reduce the headaches that come with traffic disruptions due to big stadium events, road maintenance, accidents, unplanned street closures, and more. They can also observe traffic flows in real-time and dynamically adjust systems and public messaging about disruptions. Traffic Monitor shows users the performance of traffic over time, allowing them to understand if a certain event's traffic was managed successfully, or points to areas for improvement in the future.
"For over a decade, StreetLight has been delivering rigorous, empirical mobility insights to public and private sector entities. This work has redefined transportation data expectations across industries," said Laura Schewel, StreetLight CEO and VP of Transportation Software at Jacobs. "Now, with StreetLight's Traffic Monitor, customers can not only utilize comprehensive mobility information to manage and build infrastructure, they can also better operate that infrastructure in real-time, even in tough situations, all without ever installing physical sensors. Traffic is becoming more irregular – and traffic professionals have to cope with bigger disruptions ranging from storms to major events like the Copa America Final and World Cup. Traffic Monitor allows customers to respond faster – improving the experience and safety for all on the roads."
StreetLight's Traffic Monitor features include:
- DAILY ROUTE-BASED TRAVEL TIMES
- Improve detour planning by measuring travel times and observing routes that drivers take during unusual situations
- DAILY NETWORK-WIDE TIMELINE VIEW
- Respond to residents with data-driven insights about actual conditions in disrupted locations
- DAILY AVERAGE SPEEDS
- Show when speeds fall well below typical, enabling proactive identification and addressing of speeding hot spots in the disruption location to ensure safety
- REAL-TIME SPEEDS AND INCIDENTS
- Dynamically adjust traffic assessment controls with Active Traffic Management
- HISTORICAL VOLUME & SPEED
- Highlight times when volumes exceed threshold for lane closure, speeding up project completion with seasonally adjusted, optimized road and lane closure window
To learn more and view a live demo of the tool, including a first look at traffic during the delayed start of Copa America Final in Miami, join the live webinar, Monitor Traffic Flow Across Your Whole Network: Real-Time Data for ALL Roads, on July 30 at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT. To register, visit streetlightdata.com/traffic-monitor-webinar.
About StreetLight, a Jacobs Company
StreetLight Data, Inc. ("StreetLight") pioneered the use of Big Data analytics to shed light on how people, goods, and services move, empowering smarter, data-driven transportation decisions. The company applies proprietary machine-learning algorithms and its vast data processing resources to measure travel patterns of vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians, accessible as analytics on the StreetLight InSight® SaaS platform. Acquired by Jacobs as a wholly owned subsidiary in February 2022, StreetLight provides innovative digital solutions to help communities reduce congestion, improve safe and equitable transportation, and maximize the positive impact of infrastructure investment.
