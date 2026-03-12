StreetLight Launches Industry's First Closure Impacts Tool to Instantly Predict How Lane Closures Affect Traffic Flow

"The Traffic Monitor product, now powered with the Closure Impacts tool, helps enhance detour planning and incident response capabilities using real-time traffic data, helping agencies save time and improve traffic flow and work zone safety." -- Kevin Hathaway, StreetLight CEO. Post this

The new tool is part of StreetLight's Traffic Monitor product, a comprehensive platform showing operations teams a bird's-eye view of real-time traffic activity paired with historical trends. Traffic operations professionals can now make data-backed decisions for both recurring and nonrecurring disruptions, without requiring additional field infrastructure such as new sensors.

Now enhanced with the new Closure Impacts tool, the Traffic Monitor product allows engineers developing Maintenance of Traffic and other traffic control plans for construction, repair works, resiliency planning and more, to:

Evaluate closure scenarios in minutes by comparing multiple lane-closure scenarios, reducing time, cost, and complex modeling effort.

Forecast traffic spillover by visualizing where traffic is likely to divert across arterials and neighborhood streets, identifying potential pressure points before congestion develops.

Select low-impact work windows by identifying times when highway closures will have the least impact on local roads.

Support clear communication with the public and stakeholders during disruptions.

"StreetLight works to provide public and private sector planners, engineers and operations teams with useful and reliable transportation metrics and tools," said Kevin Hathaway, StreetLight CEO. "The Traffic Monitor product, now powered with the Closure Impacts tool, helps enhance detour planning and incident response capabilities using real-time traffic data, helping agencies save time and improve traffic flow and work zone safety."

In addition to the Closure Impacts tool, StreetLight's Traffic Monitor includes advanced analytics, a real-time incident feed, live speed, travel-time visibility and the ability to replay past event days to plan future events with confidence. Features also include Queuing and Route Monitoring to support real-time traffic operations and decision-making:

Queuing helps transportation professionals see when, where and how traffic queues form and how far back they spill, so they can proactively reduce delays and improve safety across corridors and in work zones.

Route Monitoring shows how traffic is moving along key routes in real-time, helping teams quickly spot problems and take action to restore normal traffic conditions.

To learn more about how operations teams are putting StreetLight's Traffic Monitor tool to work to manage smoother road closures, detours, events and public communication, download The Traffic Operations Toolkit.

About StreetLight, a Subsidiary of Jacobs

StreetLight Data, Inc. ("StreetLight") empowers transportation professionals to plan, build, and operate smarter mobility infrastructure through a comprehensive suite of analytics and data solutions. Powered by billions of data points from connected vehicles, mobile devices, sensors, probe data, and other sources, StreetLight's proprietary Route Science® engine—powered by machine learning and AI—transforms data into contextualized, multimodal travel patterns that reveal how people and goods move across the transportation network, providing continuous, network-wide visibility and enabling faster, data-driven decisions. StreetLight was acquired by Jacobs as a wholly owned subsidiary in February 2024.

