Strengthening Connections in Cupertino: FMC, NAB & Apple Present the Final Cut Pro Creative Summit 2024

Future Media Conferences & National Association of Broadcasters, in partnership with Apple, proudly presents the 2024 Final Cut Pro Creative Summit on November 13th, 14th & 15th.

CUPERTINO, Calif., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The FCP Summit returns to Cupertino, featuring two immersive days of multi-track sessions and an exclusive day at Apple Park. Join the event to be a part of the vibrant FCP Creative Summit community and get a first-hand look at the latest and greatest in all things Final Cut Pro!

Whether you're a seasoned professional or just starting your creative journey, Apple offers cutting-edge software and tools essential for bringing your creative vision to life. The Summit interactive sessions, led by renowned professionals and seasoned Apple pro users, provide deep insights into industry practices and practical demonstrations to elevate your skills. The FCP Creative Summit is the year's largest gathering of Apple power users & Final Cut Pro professionals who unite to explore and refine their craft.

Seize the opportunity to engage with the Final Cut Pro community and connect directly with the Apple Pro Apps team! Network with like-minded professionals and expand your creative horizons. Expect a wealth of additional tips, tricks, and dedicated Q&A segments designed to enhance your learning experience. FMC eagerly welcomes aspiring filmmakers, content creators, video editors, and returning Final Cut Pro Summit alumni to this exciting event.

With the FCP Creative Summit ticket, attendees not only get access to two full days of cutting-edge training and an exclusive day at Apple Park, but they also have the expanded opportunity to network with other experts in the field. This year's ticket also includes two new FMC AI Training Bootcamps (valued at $299 each), available live and online on a date of your choice. All this and more are included in the event ticket, priced at $599. For more information, visit https://fcpcreativesummits.com.

