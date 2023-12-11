Strengthening Leadership Capabilities: Scrubbed Announces New CFO

I am extremely proud to be a part of a purposeful organization that is on a mission to do good while providing excellent professional service. Post this

Aira brings over a decade of Corporate Finance and Risk Management expertise to her new role. Since joining Scrubbed five years ago, she has served as an outsourced CFO for numerous Scrubbed clients, providing invaluable assistance in financial planning and analysis, mergers and acquisitions support, valuation, and data analytics.

In February, she was promoted to Growth & Strategy Officer. In this executive team role, Aira has spearheaded the development of strategic plans and models, guiding Scrubbed's global expansion efforts and identifying opportunities for business initiation or acquisition that align with the company's core capabilities.

Before Scrubbed, Aira managed several projects at KPMG, including financial forecasting and modeling, financial due diligence, buy-side/sell-side support, drafting business plans, and creating key performance indicator dashboards.

As well as being a Certified Public Accountant, Aira is also certified as a Financial Modeling Valuation Analyst. Her academic background includes graduating cum laude from De La Salle University with a Bachelor of Science in Economics and Accountancy and further studies in Business and Economics at Singapore Management University.

"I am extremely proud to be a part of a purposeful organization that is on a mission to do good while providing excellent professional service," Aira says of her new role. "I will do my best so that Scrubbed can continue its growth sustainably for the benefit of our stakeholders."

As CFO, Aira will focus on preparing to scale Scrubbed, ensuring the company's strategies and processes are efficient and effective. She sees technology and innovation as key to implementing and leveraging efficiencies to support the growth of the business. She also aims to develop the strategic role of her department in partnering with other Scrubbed teams to further the mission of uplifting the lives of Scrubbed's employees and clients.

