Strengthening Privacy in Web3 through the Secret Network and Hacken Partnership

The traditional model of public blockchains allows every transaction and interaction to be openly visible, which can present challenges for applications dealing with sensitive data. Recognizing the importance of privacy in decentralized web applications, Secret Network envisions a future where blockchain technology empowers creators, business owners, and individuals.

Lisa Loud, Executive Director of the Secret Network Foundation, states, "We are thrilled to partner with Hacken, who has built a reputation for secure innovation in the Web3 space. True privacy is of paramount importance to building secure and effective products blockchain, and this partnership marks our commitment to collaborate with leading technologists to bring about the future of blockchain-based industry."

Andriy Kashcheyev, VP of Engineering at Hacken, emphasizes Secret Network's commitment to privacy: "Secret Network prioritizes the privacy aspect of a security angle in the layer-1 triangle (security-scalability-decentralization). Transaction payload, contract state, and computation itself are encrypted and encapsulated in SGX hardware enclaves. This gives end users a very high level of privacy, which is a challenge in most public blockchains."

Exclusive Benefits for Secret Network Projects

As part of its ongoing dedication to Web3 security, Hacken extends several benefits to Secret Network projects, including:

1. Audit Discounts: Hacken provides welcome discounts for urgent audits and more substantial discounts for non-urgent audits, ensuring access to robust security practices, including dApp, Wallet, Cross-chain Bridge, Tokenomics audits, Penetration Testing, and Tokenomics Design for projects built on Secret Network.

2. Priority Queue: Secret Network projects will benefit from a priority queue to promptly address their urgent needs.

3. Bug Bounty and Triage: Secret Network projects will benefit from a dedicated bug bounty program and free triage services, enhancing the overall security footprint.

Collaborative Commitment to Privacy, Security, and Innovation

SeanRad, Developer Relations at Secret Network, says "As we embark on this collaborative journey, Hacken and Secret Network are united in our commitment to privacy, security, and innovation in the Web3 space. Leveraging Hacken's expertise, Secret Network projects can implement rigorous security practices, ensuring a future where the decentralized web truly empowers users while preserving their privacy."

About Secret Network:

Secret Network, launched in 2020, stands out as the first mainnet blockchain with privacy-preserving smart contracts. It empowers developers to create decentralized and permissionless applications while ensuring privacy through encrypted inputs, outputs, and state by default. The underlying ledger is transparent and completely auditable, striking a balance between privacy and transparency.

About Hacken:

Hacken is a leading blockchain security auditor dedicated to making Web3 a safer space since 2017. Our services offer an extensive range of Web3 security solutions, including Smart Contract Audit, Blockchain Protocol Audit, dApp Audit, Penetration Testing, CCSS Audit, as well as Tokenomics Audit and Design. Together, these services constitute a holistic security framework, ensuring all-around protection for Web3 projects.

