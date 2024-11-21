Strengthening the Mid-Atlantic Region for Tomorrow Procurement Conference Attracts Key Defense Medical, Public Health, Infrastructure and Tech Leaders

SMART PROC is the premier small business procurement conference in Western Maryland, register today to hear from program and contracting offices on future requirements.

FREDERICK, Md., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SMART PROC GovCon – December 9, 2024 1:00 – 7:30pm and December 10, 2024 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. – Clarion Hotel & Conference Center, Frederick, Md.

Find out what it takes to thrive in today's competitive procurement arena by connecting with military and government agencies, prime contractors, and state and local representatives at the 20th Annual SMART PROC GovCon https://smartprocgovcon.com.

SMART brings together senior government and Congressional leaders, federal program managers, contract officers and academia to provide insight into future programs, challenges and needs from industry in construction, defense, public health, preparedness and cyber/IT leaders. Join over 300 attendees to network and do a year's worth of business development in 1.5 days at the Clarion Hotel & Conference Center in Frederick, Md. The venue size, allows for one-one-one meetings and dialogue with federal officials.

The 2 day-long event offers valuable insights from procurement experts in government, business, and academia that will benefit large contractors, small businesses, minority- and women-owned concerns, and businesses run by service-disabled veterans. Powerful sessions from leaders in the Public Health response on the Future of Public Health Emergency Response, another on the needs of the future battlefield, hear from program offices at Fort Detrick, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Fort Meade and Pax River. Meet with national small business advocates from the Department of Army, Department of Navy, Department of Homeland Security, Army Medical Command, Department of State, Department of Energy, General Services Administration, National Institutes of Health, and many more.

Network with life science, tech firms, universities, and federal and state contractors at SMART PROC GovCon. Conference has over 80 speakers, 2 Keynote Plenary Sessions, 14 breakout sessions, over 40 exhibitors and sponsors with opportunities to meet one on one with agency contract officers. Networking receptions will showcase Maryland craft breweries, wineries and distilleries.

Kicking off the day will be a welcome from Congressman David Trone and a Fireside Chat with Dr. Michael Parrish, Chief Acquisition Officer and Principal Acquisition Executive, Department of Veterans Affairs and Dr. Paul Cordts, SES, Deputy Assistant Director, Medical Affairs (DAD-MA), Defense Health Agency (DHA) with former Pennsylvania Congressman Patrick Murphy on the future of healthcare infrastructure for our nations servicemembers and veterans. Day 2 will launch with senior leaders from the key military installations in Maryland discussing priorities to address various components of military readiness. Ms. Kathy Berst, SES, Deputy Assistant Director for Acquisition and Sustainment, Defense Health Agency (DHA), Mr. Wyatt Ulrich, Director of Acquisition and Systems Management, Joint Program Executive Officer for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND), Aberdeen Proving Ground, Ms. Tammy Griffith, Deputy Senior Acquisition Executive, National Security Agency, (NSA) Fort Meade, and COL Christopher Todd, Deputy Commanding Officer, DHA Research and Development-Medical Research and Development Command (MRDC). Following the keynote will be 8 breakout sessions with over 80 other speakers from federal agencies in the region.

This year, we will have a special session on Artificial Intelligence, don't miss the panel with the Department of Homeland Security and General Services Administration discussing how the government is using AI in the procurement process. There will be sessions on the future of Public Health panel with key HHS leaders like Tim Belski with BARDA, Arlene Joyner, Industrial Base Management Supply Chain, COL Matt Clark, JPEO-CBRND and Dr. Paula Bryant at NIAID. Other sessions will focus on the future battlefield with CDMRP, USAMMDA, USAMRDC, CCCRP, ORTA, DTRA JPEO CBRND and more. If you are a small business, this conference is for you to gain knowledge on programs and requirements to position your business in a competitive federal market. There are detailed breakout sessions to help small business navigate and network for information on federal opportunities and contracting with the State of Maryland. Each day there are networking receptions to foster teaming relationships.

Register https://smartprocgovcon.com or on-site the day of the conference, doors open to public at 12pm December 9, 2024 and 7 a.m. on December 10. 2024.

The meeting is sponsored by the Strengthening the Mid-Atlantic Region for Tomorrow (SMART). The SMART organization 501c3 executes the vision of the SMART Congressional Initiative by providing a membership organization promoting tech enterprise in the region. The conference goal is to build stronger relationships, provide teaming partnerships and discuss upcoming procurement forecasts among industry, community, government, and academia.

