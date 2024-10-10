Strengthening Water Security in the Southland San Bernardino Valley Water Conservation District Captures 24.4 Billion Gallons

With water scarcity becoming a greater concern in California, the San Bernardino Valley Water Conservation District announced today its fourth highest water recharge record of all time: 74,958-acre feet of water, or 24,425,171,383 gallons. This extraordinary figure includes 25,525-acre feet from the State Water Project and 6,409-acre feet from in-river channel recharge. The amount can be credited to high levels of rain and snowmelt as well as the district's efficient water capture and storage efforts in local underground aquifers.

REDLANDS, Calif., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With water scarcity becoming a greater concern in California, the San Bernardino Valley Water Conservation District announced today its fourth highest water recharge record of all time: 74,958-acre feet of water, or 24,425,171,383 gallons. This extraordinary figure includes 25,525-acre feet from the State Water Project and 6,409-acre feet from in-river channel recharge. The amount can be credited to high levels of rain and snowmelt as well as the district's efficient water capture and storage efforts in local underground aquifers.