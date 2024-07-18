Stress Relief in the Slow Lane: Campspot's Summer Survey Spurs Unique Camping Sweepstakes

Camping has evolved beyond tents and s'mores; it now frequently serves as a powerful remedy for our stressed-out souls. Campspot's goal is to create more opportunities for everyone to experience the restorative power of camping firsthand. Post this

Last year, Campspot predicted 2024 to be the Year of the Calm-Cation, and the recent data shows this to be true, with even more campers yearning for the calming effects of nature this summer. While adventure and new experiences were top priorities for travelers last year, this summer's survey shows that a "sense of calm and relaxation" (70%) and "a break from the everyday routine" (66%) have taken precedence. 90% of recent respondents expressed concerns about shrinkflation, with the vast majority admitting it has affected their overall travel plans this year. Significantly, 98% of campers also report that camping positively impacts their mental health, with 90% feeling happier when camping compared to other types of trips. In fact, 86% of campers admit they would prefer a week of free camping over a week at a luxury spa!

Campspot's "Summer Slowdown Snail Mail Sweepstakes" invites everyone to embrace life in the slow lane by submitting a contest entry via traditional mail. To enter, participants should simply send in their favorite tip or words of wisdom for making life (or their next camping trip) enjoyable and stress-free. The grand prize includes two weeks of camping at any Campspot award-winning campground across the United States, complete with a food and travel stipend and an amazing bundle of relaxing camping must-haves. Four runners-up will receive a $350 camping credit.

Details for Entry:

How to Enter: Mail your favorite handwritten tip for a stress-free life (or camping trip) on 8.5x11 paper to:

Campspot Summer Slowdown

38 Commerce Ave SW

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Eligibility: Tips may be attributed to camping enthusiasts of any age (with their permission), but for legal reasons, sweepstake entrants must be at least 18 years old. Visit sweepstakes page for full submission requirements.

Deadline: Entries must be postmarked by August 9, 2024 .

For more information about the sweepstakes and to view the full survey results, visit https://www.campspot.com/about/summer-slowdown.

Looking to join the "Great Summer Slowdown" today? Campspot provides access to more than 230,000 campsites across the country via their convenient app and site available at campspot.com.

About Campspot

Campspot is the leading software provider and online marketplace for RV resorts, family campgrounds, cabins, glamping options, and more, providing access to more than 230,000 campsites across the United States and Canada. Campspot provides an intuitive, easy-to-navigate guest booking experience that returns relevant and easy-to-modify searches, making planning a vacation seamless. For campground customers, Campspot's real-time, cloud-based management solution enables a best-in-class reservation system by giving its customers a POS system and the necessary management tools to provide the best possible user experience.

* Methodology

The summer survey was conducted online by Campspot from April 23 - May 11, 2024 across North America. The study was conducted among 2,866 respondents amongst Campspot customers.

Media Contact

Carolin Fuller, Campspot, 1 (616) 226-5500, [email protected], Campspot.com

SOURCE Campspot