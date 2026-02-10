"Presenting validated, peer-reviewed evidence directly on our product webpages builds confidence, reinforces credibility, and encourages deeper interaction with our catalog." - Wanida Vongpraseuth, Scientific Sales and Marketing Associate at StressMarq Biosciences Post this

Over time, this integration evolved into a core component of StressMarq's customer experience. Researchers visiting the StressMarq website can now seamlessly explore citation data while evaluating products, empowering them to make confident, data-driven purchasing decisions. To further enhance accessibility, StressMarq is expanding its use of Bioz with a custom Bioz Content Hub that consolidates its extensive repository of product citations into a centralized, user-friendly resource, including a dedicated switch-style filter that allows researchers to quickly toggle between eight of StressMarq's core neurodegenerative protein lines and explore relevant publication evidence within each category.

"Increased citation visibility through Bioz has had a meaningful impact on how customers engage with our products," said Wanida Vongpraseuth, Scientific Sales and Marketing Associate at StressMarq Biosciences. "Presenting validated, peer-reviewed evidence directly on our product webpages builds confidence, reinforces credibility, and encourages deeper interaction with our catalog."

StressMarq has observed a strong correlation between Bioz Badge engagement and downstream purchasing behavior. Product Badges with higher Bioz click-through rates consistently demonstrate stronger conversion performance, suggesting that researchers who engage with cited literature are informed, confident, and more likely to proceed with a purchase.

One notable example is StressMarq's Alpha Synuclein Pre-Formed Fibrils (catalog #SPR-322), a highly cited reagent used extensively in neurodegeneration research. Enhanced citation visibility through Bioz drove increased engagement and contributed to measurable conversion growth for this product. Between the end of 2024 and the end of 2025, the number of publications citing SPR-322 increased by 133%, reflecting both strong customer adoption and data-informed purchasing behavior.

In research areas such as neurodegeneration, where experimental validation and reproducibility are critical, Bioz tools have played a key role in reinforcing StressMarq's scientific credibility. By aligning products with credible, peer-reviewed research in an organized and intuitive format, Bioz enables scientists to quickly understand how StressMarq reagents have been successfully used in published studies. This transparency positions StressMarq not merely as a reagent supplier, but as a trusted partner in high-impact scientific research.

Beyond customer-facing benefits, StressMarq's team also leverages the Bioz Vendor Stats Dashboard as a central resource to guide marketing and product strategy. The dashboard provides visibility into how researchers interact with Bioz Badges and publication content across the catalog, helping identify where scientific validation resonates most strongly. These insights inform decisions around product promotion, content development, and campaign prioritization, streamlining what was once a manual and time-intensive process.

"StressMarq exemplifies how scientific suppliers can move beyond static citation lists and instead deliver dynamic, evidence-driven experiences for researchers," said Dr. Karin Lachmi, Chief Revenue Officer and Co-Founder of Bioz. "Their continued investment in Bioz tools demonstrates a clear commitment to transparency, scientific rigor, and customer trust. We're proud to support StressMarq as they expand their digital strategy and deepen engagement with the research community."

About Bioz

Bioz is the world's most advanced AI search engine for scientific research, offering evidence-based product ratings and recommendations to guide scientists toward the most validated products for their discoveries. Bioz's solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Content Hubs, web-based widgets that enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion.

About StressMarq Biosciences

StressMarq Biosciences is a leading provider of innovative research tools for neurodegenerative disease research. Their extensive product portfolio includes fibrillar and oligomeric protein constructs, antibodies, assay kits, and other essential reagents designed to support cutting-edge research. Committed to empowering scientists, StressMarq ensures the highest quality standards, enabling researchers to accelerate discovery, gain groundbreaking insights, and advance the frontiers of science.

