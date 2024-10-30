Stretch Zone Announces Expanded Team of Top Talent to Drive Future Growth

...The enhanced team allows us to better support franchisees, innovate in the wellness space, and continue delivering the exceptional service that has made Stretch Zone a pioneer in flexibility and wellness. Post this

"Our new additions to the leadership team reflect Stretch Zone's commitment to pushing the envelope, starting with recruiting key industry leaders," said CEO of Stretch Zone, Tony Zaccario. "The enhanced team allows us to better support franchisees, innovate in the wellness space, and continue delivering the exceptional service that has made Stretch Zone a pioneer in flexibility and wellness."

Zaccario added, "As the demand for practitioner-assisted stretching grows, it's essential that we focus on enhanced operations and building strong relationships with our franchise partners. This team will help ensure we remain the leading provider in the industry while unlocking new levels of success for our franchisees."

Meet the New Leadership Team

Jordan Levine – Chief Operating Officer

With a 25-year career spanning major franchises, Levine brings unparalleled expertise in operations and franchising. From early involvement at Cold Stone Creamery to leadership roles at Massage Envy, Amazing Lash Studio, and most recently, Sola Salons, Levine has been instrumental in growing brands and driving profitability. His philosophy? "When franchisees are happy, everyone wins." Levine's experience building relationships and creating sustainable business models will be invaluable as Stretch Zone further scales nationwide.

Al Haskett – Vice President of Franchise Development

Haskett leads Stretch Zone's franchise development efforts, leveraging over 15 years of experience driving business expansion. Having led Qmerit's explosive growth and garnered numerous accolades at Neighborly Brands, Haskett brings a proven track record of aggressive franchise network development. His passion for cultivating relationships and prioritizing franchisee success aligns perfectly with Stretch Zone's growth strategy.

Kyle Brunette – Vice President of Franchise Operations

Brunette's extensive background in franchise operations and sales spans multiple industries and brands, including Techy and United Franchise Group. Known for his ability to implement strategic restructuring and drive unit growth, Brunette is focused on enhancing operational efficiency and delivering consistent results for franchise owners. His open communication style and commitment to excellence will further reinforce Stretch Zone's support system for franchisees.

Cynthia Wagner – Vice President of Corporate Operations

Wagner joins Stretch Zone following a successful tenure at Orangetheory Fitness, where she led transformative operational initiatives. She excels at building cross-functional teams, streamlining processes, and fostering continuous improvement. Wagner's passion for mentoring leaders and driving operational excellence will position Stretch Zone for sustained success.

Jeremy Rosenthal – Director of Real Estate

With nearly 23 years of commercial real estate experience, Rosenthal specializes in site selection and market strategy. His decade-long experience at Orangetheory Fitness saw him grow the brand from 300 to over 1,500 locations. At Stretch Zone, Rosenthal will focus on securing prime real estate and developing strategic relationships with brokers and landlords, further fueling the company's expansion.

"As we look toward the future, we're confident that these key executives will ensure Stretch Zone's continued leadership in the flexibility and wellness industry," said Zaccario. "Our enhanced team will help us build on our success, elevate franchisee performance, and meet the growing demand for assisted stretching services in the years to come."

The leadership appointments reflect Stretch Zone's ongoing commitment to supporting franchisees and providing superior member experiences. By bringing in industry veterans, the company strengthens its position as the leading provider of practitioner-assisted stretching and unlocks new avenues for growth.

About Stretch Zone

Founded in 2004 by Jorden Gold, Stretch Zone is a brand that was built with heart. Revolutionizing how we all approach stretching, the brand is on a mission to improve the quality of life for communities by utilizing their proprietary tables and patented strapping system to assist in achieving long term results. With more than 370 locations open throughout 41 states, this brand has seen incredible growth since its start and has no plans on slowing their momentum, receiving national recognition for their growth in the 2023 Inc. 5000 and Entrepreneur's 2023 Fastest Growing Franchises. Stretch Zone is looking for experienced franchisees that are passionate about the health and wellness industry and are committed to making a positive impact in the communities they serve. For more information, please visit https://www.stretchzone.com/.

