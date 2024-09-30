Stretch Zone Announces Grand Opening in Atlanta, Georgia

Premier Assisted Stretching Franchise Opens Newest Location Under Local Leadership

ATLANTA, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stretch Zone, the nation's premier assisted stretching brand with a patented strapping system on proprietary tables, announces the opening of its newest location in Atlanta, Georgia. This location is Stretch Zone's 371st in the United States and is owned and operated by John McFarland, a first-time Stretch Zone owner.

Initially drawn to Stretch Zone's method and the constant and positive contribution to individual wellness over time, Stretch Zone owner John McFarland, Adds to the Atlanta portfolio with his opening in the Vinings neighborhood. Alongside the 18 other locations in the Atlanta area, This Vinings location will continue the driving force of helping residents achieve enhanced flexibility, improved posture, and increased range of motion, contributing to Stretch Zone's reputation as a trusted destination for personalized stretching services.

"The positive impact the brand can have on individuals and the relationships it fosters in the community has been my favorite part of being an owner at Stretch Zone," says McFarland. John is excited to expand the Stretch Zone brand footprint in the Vinings, Smyrna, and Upper Westside communities and share the unique benefits of assisted stretching with as many people as possible at a prime location.

Stretch Zone is the only nationally accredited stretch franchise due in large part to its patented equipment and proprietary training and education methodology. Stretch Zone focuses on a scientific approach to stretching and believes in re-educating muscles to establish an ideal resting muscle tone and range of motion.

Stretch Zone Vinings is located at 2355 Cumberland Parkway SE, Suite 120, Atlanta, GA 30339. Operating hours are M-F 7am-7pm, Saturday 9am-4pm, and Sunday 12-4pm. The first visit is free for any new Stretch Zone client. For more information, visit www.stretchzone.com.

About Stretch Zone

Founded in 2004 by Jorden Gold, Stretch Zone is a brand that was built with heart. Revolutionizing how we all approach stretching, the brand is on a mission to improve the quality of life for communities by utilizing their proprietary tables and patented strapping system to assist in achieving long term results. With more than 350 locations open throughout 41 states, this brand has seen incredible growth since its start and has no plans on slowing their momentum, receiving national recognition for their growth in the 2023 Inc. 5000 and Entrepreneur's 2023 Fastest Growing Franchises. Stretch Zone is looking for experienced franchisees that are passionate about the health and wellness industry and are committed to making a positive impact in the communities they serve. For more information, please visit https://www.stretchzone.com/.

