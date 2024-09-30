Stretch Zone Announces Grand Opening in Lafayette, Louisiana

Premier Assisted Stretching Franchise Opens Newest Location Under Local Leadership

LAFAYETTE, La., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stretch Zone, the nation's premier assisted stretching brand with a patented strapping system on proprietary tables, announces the opening of its newest location in Lafayette, Louisiana. This location is Stretch Zone's 372nd in the United States and is owned and operated by Jared Quoyeser, a first-time Stretch Zone owner.

Initially drawn to Stretch Zone and the franchising business model, Stretch Zone owner Jared Quoyeser, enters the Louisiana market through the opening of his Lafayette studio and plans to bring a source of wellness to the community by helping residents achieve enhanced flexibility, improved posture and increased range of motion, contributing to Stretch Zone's reputation as a trusted destination for personalized stretching services.

Jared is excited to expand the Stretch Zone brand footprint in the Lafayette community and share the unique benefits of assisted stretching with as many people as possible at a prime location. Known as the "Happiest City in America", Lafayette will only get happier exploring the bayou thanks to the help of our practitioners.

Stretch Zone is the only nationally accredited stretch franchise due in large part to its patented equipment and proprietary training and education methodology. Stretch Zone focuses on a scientific approach to stretching and believes in re-educating muscles to establish an ideal resting muscle tone and range of motion.

Stretch Zone Lafayette is located at 4701 Ambassador Caffery Parkway Suite B-2, Lafayette, LA 70503. Operating hours are M-F 7am-8pm, Saturday and Sunday 8am-5pm and the studio phone number is (337) 534-0661. The first visit is free for any new Stretch Zone client. For more information, visit www.stretchzone.com.

About Stretch Zone

Founded in 2004 by Jorden Gold, Stretch Zone is a brand that was built with heart. Revolutionizing how we all approach stretching, the brand is on a mission to improve the quality of life for communities by utilizing their proprietary tables and patented strapping system to assist in achieving long term results. With more than 350 locations open throughout 41 states, this brand has seen incredible growth since its start and has no plans on slowing their momentum, receiving national recognition for their growth in the 2023 Inc. 5000 and Entrepreneur's 2023 Fastest Growing Franchises. Stretch Zone is looking for experienced franchisees that are passionate about the health and wellness industry and are committed to making a positive impact in the communities they serve. For more information, please visit https://www.stretchzone.com/.

