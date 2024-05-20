Stretch Zone Announces Grand Opening in Palm Coast, Florida

...We are excited to expand the Stretch Zone brand footprint in the Palm Coast community and share the unique benefits of assisted stretching with as many people as possible at this new location. Post this

"We never get tired of seeing how the art of stretching improves someone's life to the point they feel their best days are ahead of them," said Helen. "We are excited to expand the Stretch Zone brand footprint in the Palm Coast community and share the unique benefits of assisted stretching with as many people as possible at this new location."

Stretch Zone is the only nationally accredited stretch franchise due in large part to its patented equipment and proprietary training and education methodology. Stretch Zone focuses on a scientific approach to stretching and believes in re-educating muscles to establish a more ideal resting muscle tone and range of motion.

Stretch Zone Palm Coast is located at 250 Palm Coast Parkway Suite 503, Palm Coast, FL 32137. Operating hours are Monday through Friday 8am to 6pm and Saturday from 10am to 3pm. The studio phone number is 386-302-0041.

The first visit is free for any new Stretch Zone client. For more information, visit www.stretchzone.com/palm-coast-fl

About Stretch Zone

Founded in 2004 by Jorden Gold, Stretch Zone is a brand that was built with heart. Revolutionizing how we all approach stretching, the brand is on a mission to improve the quality of life for communities by utilizing their proprietary tables and patented strapping system to assist in achieving long term results. With more than 350 locations open throughout 41 states, this brand has seen incredible growth since its start and has no plans on slowing their momentum, receiving national recognition for their growth in the 2023 Inc. 5000 and Entrepreneur's 2023 Fastest Growing Franchises. Stretch Zone is looking for experienced franchisees that are passionate about the health and wellness industry and are committed to making a positive impact in the communities they serve. For more information, please visit https://www.stretchzone.com/.

Media Contact

Stephanie Hall, Pitch Public Relations, 1 480-216-5422, [email protected], www.pitchpublicrelations.com

SOURCE Stretch Zone