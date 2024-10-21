Stretch Zone Announces Grand Opening in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Premier Assisted Stretching Franchise Opens Newest Location Under Local Leadership
TULSA, Okla., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stretch Zone, the nation's premier assisted stretching brand with a patented strapping system on proprietary tables, announces the opening of its newest location in Tulsa, Oklahoma. This location is Stretch Zone's 373rd in the United States and is owned and operated by Stuart Horowitz, a first time Stretch Zone owner.
Inspired by his own positive experience with Stretch Zone, Stuart is excited to introduce practitioner-assisted stretching to the Tulsa market. This new studio will join the five existing locations across Oklahoma, expanding access to the community. By tapping into this market, Stuart aims to help residents enhance their flexibility, improve their posture, and increase their range of motion, further solidifying Stretch Zone's reputation as a trusted destination for personalized stretching services.
As we gear up for a successful grand opening, Stuart expresses his enthusiasm for welcoming others to the Stretch Zone brand: "We're focusing on health and wellness through mobility for everyone, regardless of age or fitness level," says Horowitz. Stuart, along with his son and General Manager, Jake, are thrilled to expand the Stretch Zone footprint in the Tulsa community. They are eager to share the unique benefits of assisted stretching with as many people as possible in a prime location.
Stretch Zone is the only nationally accredited stretch franchise due in large part to its patented equipment and proprietary training and education methodology. Stretch Zone focuses on a scientific approach to stretching and believes in re-educating muscles to establish a more ideal resting muscle tone and range of motion.
Stretch Zone Tulsa is located at 6010 S Yale Avenue, Tulsa, OK, 74135. Operating hours are M-T 8am-7pm, Friday 8am-5pm and Saturday 8am-1pm and the studio phone number is 918-584-8781. The first visit is free for any new Stretch Zone client. For more information, visit www.stretchzone.com.
About Stretch Zone
Founded in 2004 by Jorden Gold, Stretch Zone is a brand that was built with heart. Revolutionizing how we all approach stretching, the brand is on a mission to improve the quality of life for communities by utilizing their proprietary tables and patented strapping system to assist in achieving long term results. With more than 350 locations open throughout 41 states, this brand has seen incredible growth since its start and has no plans on slowing their momentum, receiving national recognition for their growth in the 2023 Inc. 5000 and Entrepreneur's 2023 Fastest Growing Franchises. Stretch Zone is looking for experienced franchisees that are passionate about the health and wellness industry and are committed to making a positive impact in the communities they serve. For more information, please visit https://www.stretchzone.com/.
Media Contact
Stephanie Hall, Pitch Public Relations, 1 480-216-5422, [email protected] , www.pitchpublicrelations.com
SOURCE Stretch Zone
