Stretch Zone Announces National Stretching Day and Tremendous Business Growth

The date of National Stretching Day was chosen to commemorate Jorden's grandfather's birthday.

"We're proud to honor Jorden's Pop-Pop in this way and put the spotlight on our certified practitioners who are changing people's lives every day," said Tony Zaccario, President and CEO of Stretch Zone. "For those who have never experienced Stretch Zone, National Stretching Day is an ideal opportunity to take advantage of our free 30-minute stretch and understand the impact it can have in your life."

Stretch Zone has experienced remarkable growth in the past two years, underscoring its position as a leader in the wellness industry. From November 2021 to November 2022, the company achieved an impressive 60% growth in the number of studios open, a testament to the increasing demand for its specialized stretching services.

Building on this momentum, from November 2022 to November 2023, Stretch Zone continued its expansion with a 40% growth in the number of studios open. This substantial growth reflects the brand's commitment to providing accessible and effective stretching solutions, making a positive impact on the well-being of an expanding community.

The foundation of Stretch Zone's remarkable growth lies in the focus and cultivation of a franchisee-first culture that sets them apart. Stretch Zone's rapid expansion isn't merely fueled by attracting new franchisees; instead, it thrives on recognizing the success of current franchise owners and growing their studio ownership. This trend reflects the franchise's commitment to fostering success and loyalty within their network. Notably, Stretch Zone's influence extends across 41 states, showcasing the widespread embrace of their distinctive wellness offering.

"Our unwavering commitment to a franchisee-first culture has been the driving force behind our success. As we continue to expand, we remain dedicated to providing the support and tools necessary to ensure our franchisees are set up for success,"said Zaccario.

To further spread awareness around the importance of stretching, Stretch Zone is offering a special holiday promotion of five sessions for just $199, available for purchase exclusively from December 11th to December 31st. Stretch Zone's unique and specialized service provides an experience rather than just a physical item, making it a memorable and valuable gift.

Stretch Zone is the pioneer in the stretching industry and the only company that combines a proprietary stretch method with patented strapping equipment to improve muscle function throughout the body. Stretch Zone's certified practitioners follow specific methods to properly position, stabilize, isolate and manipulate muscles using powerful principles of neuromuscular behavior to improve range of motion.

Stretch Zone has also forged key partnerships with fitness influencers, wellness experts, and health professionals to further promote the benefits of regular stretching. This includes multi-unit Stretch Zone franchise owner, Brand Ambassador, and retired NFL Quarterback, Drew Brees.

About Stretch Zone

Stretch Zone is the leading franchised stretching concept that offers proprietary, practitioner-assisted stretching sessions to help clients achieve enhanced quality of life. It was founded by Jorden Gold in 2004 after seeing the first-hand benefits assisted stretching brought to his grandfather. As a pioneer within the health and wellness space, Stretch Zone uses its patented Stretch Zone Stabilization System to aid in increased mobility and muscle function. The system enables clients to accomplish Flex-ability for Life® with processes to train muscles to move with a greater range of motion, allowing for an easier golf swing or comfortable night's rest. Clients are welcomed into the Stretch Zone by certified practitioners, a relaxing atmosphere and secure equipment.

