Stretch Zone Announces NEW Membership Offering for Enhanced Client Experience

This transformative session pricing structure underscores Stretch Zone's unwavering commitment to the well-being of its members... Post this

With the company's new launch of the FLEX Membership program, members will be able to sign-on to a month-by-month membership plan with no longer term commitment and the ability to roll over unused sessions to the following month, contingent on the membership staying active. This flexible approach ensures a personalized experience for each member.

"We are committed to providing our members with the best experience," said Tony Zaccario, President and CEO of Stretch Zone. "This new pricing structure allows us to bring in more members and share the many benefits of assisted stretching with a wider community. We remain dedicated to offering accessibility and flexibility to our clients and look forward to ushering in a new wave of flexibility."

FLEX Membership Program Details:

Sessions Don't Expire: Busy travel schedule not allowing you to make it to the studio? No problem - as long as your membership is active, unused sessions roll over to the next month for added convenience and value.

Membership Freeze: For added flexibility, members have the option to freeze their membership. Stretch Zone kicks off this innovative approach with an exclusive introductory rate available system-wide for the initial 45 days.

Locked-In Member Pricing: Members can add on additional sessions easily, at a locked-in member price. Need a few extra stretches this month? No problem - simply add on as many as you'd like and easily manage your account with our custom client portal online.

"This transformative session pricing structure underscores Stretch Zone's unwavering commitment to the well-being of its members. Aligned with the brand's mission, this innovative offering ensures that assisted stretching is not only accessible but also convenient and tailored to individual preferences. Stretch Zone continues to redefine the boundaries of personalized stretching, making it an integral part of a healthy and flexible lifestyle," said Tony Zaccario, President and CEO of Stretch Zone.

In an age full of subscriptions and convenience, members can now enjoy the benefits of Stretch Zone on a month-to-month basis, with the ultimate flexibility in scheduling.

Stretch Zone is the pioneer in the stretching industry and the only company that combines a proprietary stretch method with patented strapping equipment to improve muscle function throughout the body. Stretch Zone's certified practitioners follow specific methods to properly position, stabilize, isolate and manipulate muscles using powerful principles of neuromuscular behavior to improve range of motion.

Stretch Zone has also forged key partnerships with fitness influencers, wellness experts, and health professionals to further promote the benefits of regular stretching. This includes multi-unit Stretch Zone franchise owner, Brand Ambassador, and retired NFL Quarterback, Drew Brees.

For more information, please visit StretchZone.com.

Connect with the community: Follow @stretchzone on Facebook and Instagram.

About Stretch Zone

Stretch Zone is the leading franchised stretching concept that offers proprietary, practitioner-assisted stretching sessions to help clients achieve enhanced quality of life. It was founded by Jorden Gold in 2004 after seeing the first-hand benefits assisted stretching brought to his grandfather. As a pioneer within the health and wellness space, Stretch Zone uses its patented Stretch Zone Stabilization System to aid in increased mobility and muscle function. The system enables clients to accomplish Flex-ability for Life® with processes to train muscles to move with a greater range of motion, allowing for an easier golf swing or comfortable night's rest. Clients are welcomed into the Stretch Zone by certified practitioners, a relaxing atmosphere and secure equipment. For more information about Stretch Zone, visit www.stretchzone.com.

Media Contact

Eva Bowen, Pitch Public Relations, 1 602-791-0298, [email protected], www.pitchpublicrelations.com

SOURCE Stretch Zone