Stretch Zone Celebrates Remarkable 2024 Growth with Opening of 350th Studio

In yet another monumental stride, Stretch Zone is thrilled to have celebrated the grand opening of its 350th location on Monday, May 13th, across 41 states, and with zero closures to date. This occasion not only exemplifies Stretch Zone's rapid expansion but also reflects the unwavering trust and loyalty of its clients nationwide.

Additionally, Stretch Zone has been recognized as a "Top Franchise for Veterans" by the Franchise Business Review over many years. This honor highlights Stretch Zone's continuous dedication to supporting veterans as they transition into civilian life and pursue rewarding entrepreneurial opportunities. This includes a 10% discount on the franchise fee to Veterans.

"By focusing on a franchisee first culture, our collective goals from both the franchisor and franchisee sides are aligned," said Zaccario. "It's simple – when our franchisees are successful, we're successful. We're excited to be working with so many wonderful men and women, and are always looking to align with like minded individuals who are dedicated to bringing wellness and care to their communities."

With Memorial Day fast approaching, Stretch Zone reaffirms its commitment to those who have served our nation. As a token of appreciation, they are delighted to offer a special 10% discount to veterans, military personnel, and first responders.

As Stretch Zone commemorates Memorial Day and celebrates its 350th studio milestone, the company remains steadfast in its mission to inspire wellness, promote vitality, and cultivate a community of lifelong well-being.

For more information about Stretch Zone, the Flex membership, and Memorial Day discount, please visit www.StretchZone.com.

About Stretch Zone

Founded in 2004 by Jorden Gold, Stretch Zone is a brand that was built with heart. Revolutionizing how we all approach stretching, the brand is on a mission to improve the quality of life for communities by utilizing their proprietary tables and patented strapping system to assist in achieving long term results. With more than 350 locations open throughout 41 states, this brand has seen incredible growth since its start and has no plans on slowing their momentum, receiving national recognition for their growth in the 2023 Inc. 5000 and Entrepreneur's 2023 Fastest Growing Franchises. Stretch Zone is looking for experienced franchisees that are passionate about the health and wellness industry and are committed to making a positive impact in the communities they serve. For more information, please visit https://www.stretchzone.com/.

