Stretch Zone Introduces Systemwide Access: A New Game-Changing Member Benefit

New Nationwide Membership Perk Ensures Flexibility, Convenience, and Continued Progress for Members on the Move

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stretch Zone, the nation's leader in practitioner-assisted stretching, announced today the official rollout of its Systemwide Access program, a groundbreaking enhancement to its membership model. With this new benefit, members can now redeem their stretch sessions at any Stretch Zone studio nationwide—providing unmatched flexibility, convenience, and accountability to stay on track with their stretching routine.

With Systemwide Access, Stretch Zone members can seamlessly continue their stretch programs wherever life takes them—whether traveling for work, vacationing, or settling into a new city. This nationwide accessibility is especially valuable for snowbirds seeking consistency in their routine and frequent travelers committed to their progress.

Under the dynamic leadership of CEO Tony Zaccario, Stretch Zone has experienced extraordinary growth, opening new studios weekly and rapidly expanding its footprint. The brand is now approaching a major milestone with nearly 400 locations across 41 states—and notably, with no closures to date. This sustained momentum not only highlights the strength of Stretch Zone's business model but also reinforces its undeniable appeal to franchisees looking for a thriving, resilient investment.

"The launch of our Systemwide Access is a testament to the growing demand for Stretch Zone studios nationwide," said CEO Tony Zaccario. "As more people recognize the benefits of practitioner-assisted stretching, we are committed to evolving our offerings to meet their needs. This new program provides our members with the flexibility to maintain their stretch routines no matter where life takes them, reinforcing our dedication to their long-term health and wellness."

Since the soft launch of Systemwide Access, a remarkable number of members have already embraced this game-changing feature, reinforcing its value in maintaining stretching consistency. By offering seamless, nationwide booking flexibility included with every membership, this enhancement elevates the overall membership experience, allowing members to schedule sessions at any Stretch Zone studio across the country. Beyond convenience, Systemwide Access plays a pivotal role in driving membership retention by eliminating the need to cancel due to relocation. It also addresses common hesitations from potential members who may have been reluctant to commit to a single location, making it easier than ever to integrate stretching into their lifestyle—wherever they go. By removing these barriers, Stretch Zone not only strengthens long-term member engagement but also solidifies its position as the premier choice for those who prioritize accessibility, flexibility, and consistency in their wellness routines.

"I went to a Stretch Zone out of my home state, and the experience was seamless & smooth. There were no issues transferring my package, and it was great knowing I can use my sessions anywhere in the country since I travel frequently."-Ann W.

Stretch Zone remains committed to providing innovative solutions that enhance the stretching experience for its members. The launch of Systemwide Access is just another way the company is ensuring long-term success, flexibility, and wellness for its growing community.

For more information about Stretch Zone, please visit www.stretchzone.com.

About Stretch Zone

Founded in 2004 by Jorden Gold, Stretch Zone is a brand that was built with heart. Revolutionizing how we all approach stretching, the brand is on a mission to improve the quality of life for communities by utilizing their proprietary tables and patented strapping system to assist in achieving long term results. With more than 380 locations open throughout 41 states, this brand has seen incredible growth since its start and has no plans on slowing their momentum, receiving national recognition for their growth in the 2024 Inc. 5000 and Entrepreneur's 2024 Fastest Growing Franchises. Stretch Zone is looking for experienced franchisees that are passionate about the health and wellness industry and are committed to making a positive impact in the communities they serve. For more information, please visit www.stretchzone.com.

Media Contact

Diana Jacobson, Stretch Zone, 1 6786874937, [email protected], https://www.stretchzone.com/

SOURCE Stretch Zone