Stretch Zone to Open Three Studios in One Week, Celebrating 400th Location and Zero Closures

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stretch Zone, the nation's leader in practitioner-assisted stretching, announced today the opening of three new locations across the country, reaching 400 studio locations—marking a major milestone in the brand's rapid national expansion. Notably, Stretch Zone has achieved this growth without a single location failure, a rare feat in the franchise world, and a testament to the brand's proven model, operational excellence, and robust franchise support.

The multi-location debut underscores Stretch Zone's momentum and growing national footprint, with three new studios set to open in Rogers, Arkansas; Scottsdale, Arizona; and Sewickley, Pennsylvania.

Over 250 of Stretch Zone's 400 locations have opened in the past three years alone, underscoring the explosive demand for the brand's unique approach to wellness and flexibility. Now operating in 41 states with a strong footprint established in the east coast and aggressive expansion plans underway for the west coast, this momentum continues to accelerate thanks to a highly scalable franchise model, and a community of engaged franchisees—93% of whom are multi-unit owners.

"Reaching 400 locations with zero closures is a powerful testament to the strength of our concept and the demand for what Stretch Zone offers," said Tony Zaccario, President and CEO of Stretch Zone. "We've built a brand around helping people move better, feel better, and live better—and that mission resonates. Our practitioner-assisted stretching model is not only accessible and effective for members, but also scalable and sustainable for franchisees. It's a wellness solution that works, and a business model that performs."

The 400th location opening comes on the heels of Stretch Zone's newly launched Systemwide Access initiative—a game-changing benefit that allows members to use their membership at any Stretch Zone studio nationwide. This innovation has driven a surge in membership adoption and reinforced Stretch Zone's position as a category leader in long-term wellness solutions.

Stretch Zone is actively looking for experienced franchise owners who have a passion for helping their communities. The brand functions from a franchisee-first approach and is open to both multi- and single-unit operators to help carry out the brand's mission.

For more information about Stretch Zone's franchising opportunities, please visit www.stretchzone.com/franchise/.

About Stretch Zone

Founded in 2004 by Jorden Gold, Stretch Zone is a brand that was built with heart. Revolutionizing how we all approach stretching, the brand is on a mission to improve the quality of life for communities by utilizing their proprietary tables and patented strapping system to assist in achieving long term results. With 400 locations open throughout 41 states, this brand has seen incredible growth since its start and has no plans on slowing their momentum, receiving national recognition for their growth in the 2024 Inc. 5000 and Entrepreneur's 2024 Fastest Growing Franchises. Stretch Zone is looking for experienced franchisees that are passionate about the health and wellness industry and are committed to making a positive impact in the communities they serve. For more information, please visit www.stretchzone.com.

