Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change Acquires LOF Xpress™ Oil Change

"This is a partnership built on shared values," said Justin Strickland, Founder and CEO of Strickland Brothers. "LOF Xpress™ has created a customer experience that aligns closely with our own by being focused on quick, dependable service delivered with integrity. We're proud to welcome their team into our family and expand our footprint with people who care deeply about doing things the right way."

As part of the transition, former LOF Xpress™ CEO Aaron Sage will join Strickland Brothers' executive leadership team as Chief Financial Officer.

"Joining forces with Strickland Brothers allows us to amplify what made LOF special while gaining the scale and support to grow even stronger," said Sage. "I'm excited to help lead the next chapter of this unbelievable growth story."

The move reflects Strickland Brothers' continued momentum as a national leader in quick, customer-first automotive care. Founded in 2016, the company now operates more than 250 locations nationwide and remains the only national quick-oil-change chain still led by its founder.

Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change is a leading provider of quick, friendly, and dependable oil changes and maintenance services with no appointment necessary. Committed to customer-first service and community connection, the company's mantra, Quality. Quickly., guides every interaction.

