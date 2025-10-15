Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change and Wake Forest Raise $12,745 for Childhood Cancer Research at 2025 Gold Rush Game

"Wake Forest University's Gold Rush Childhood Cancer Game goes far beyond the scoreboard and is a powerful reminder of what we can achieve when we come together – not just as fans, but as a community." Post this

"The Gold Rush Game represents the best of what happens when communities rally together," said Justin Strickland, Founder and CEO of Strickland Brothers. "We are honored to stand alongside Wake Forest, Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, and the incredible families at Brenner Children's Hospital to raise funds, awareness, and—most importantly—hope."

In addition to fan engagement, the game honored health care workers, patients, and families touched by childhood cancer. The fundraising efforts will fuel critical research and advance treatment programs at Brenner Children's Hospital.

"Wake Forest University's Gold Rush Childhood Cancer Game goes far beyond the scoreboard and is a powerful reminder of what we can achieve when we come together – not just as fans, but as a community," said Alisa Starbuck, president of Atrium Health Levine Children's Brenner Children's Hospital. "The funds raised through this initiative directly benefit Brenner Children's Hospital and fuel critical research and advance treatments that offer real hope to children and their families. Our entire team at Brenner Children's Hospital is committed to transforming the future of pediatric care, and partnerships like this help us become one step closer to a world where no child is faced with cancer."

Building on the success of last year's inaugural Gold Rush, this year's game underscores Strickland Brothers' commitment to giving back and supporting causes that matter deeply in the communities it serves.

