Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change Announces Acquisition of 24 Snappy Lube Locations

Transaction expands the company's quick lube and automotive service presence, making them the largest quick lube service provider in North Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change (Strickland Brothers), a quick lube operator with over 178 locations across 27 states the U.S., recently acquired 24 Snappy Lube locations across the state of North Carolina. With this acquisition, the company has now surpassed 200 quick lube locations.

"We're beyond excited to welcome these stores into the Strickland Brothers family. Strickland Brothers was founded on the desire to bring quality customer experience to the quick service oil change industry, and we can't wait to bring this level of service to new markets" said CEO and Founder Justin Strickland.

The company plans to convert all 24 locations to Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change later this year. Strickland Brothers prides itself on high-quality oil changes, superior service, and a unique low-involvement experience that typically has customers back on the road in about 10 minutes. Customers relax in the comfort of their vehicle while being serviced and can anticipate driving away with more than just oil. Strickland Brothers' team of highly trained technicians ensures that each oil change is performed with the utmost care and attention to detail.

COO, Aaron Jansen, states that "This move underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering convenience and excellence to our valued customers. With these exciting additions, we are setting the stage for even greater achievements, as we continue to drive innovation and set new industry standards."

Strickland Brothers is a portfolio member of the Accelerated Brands family, a leader in the automotive industry who strives to deliver a superior service experience to their customers by enriching the lives of their team members and communities they serve. For more information, please visit www.sboilchange.com.

Since partnering with Princeton Equity Group in 2022, Accelerated Brands has executed countless major and minor acquisitions. Fueled by these acquisitions and strong organic growth, Accelerated Brands is committed to continuing to grow across all its verticals, expanding the brands' footprint to more than 300 locations across the US by the end of this year.

About Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change

Established in 2016, Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change strives to be a breath of fresh air in the auto industry. Strickland Brothers is named after the CEO and Founder, Justin Strickland's, two sons. It's "Drive-Thru" model allows customers to stay in the comfort of their vehicle while they have their oil changed. Strickland Brothers was brought under the parent company Accelerated Brands in 2022 and today has over 175 franchise and corporate owned locations in the United States. For more information, visit www.sboilchange.com.

About Accelerated Brands

Accelerated Brands, headquartered in Winston-Salem, NC, is the parent company of to a variety of aftermarket automotive brands within the Quick Lube and Car Wash sectors: Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change, Trademark Car Wash, Quickshine Car Wash, Magic Express Wash & Lube, The Express Wash, Delta Car Wash Express. Accelerated Brands has over 200 locations, over 1,750 employees and combined, all businesses generate more than $240 million in system sales and service approximately 3 million vehicles annually. For more information, visit www.acceleratedbrands.com.

