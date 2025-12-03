Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change Announces Major Community Partnerships with Wake Forest Men's Basketball and Student-Athlete Jaylen Cross

"Strickland Brothers was founded on service, determination, and the belief that community comes first. Supporting Jaylen and partnering with Wake Forest Athletics reflect the heart of our brand." Post this

The company has also begun an NIL partnership with Jaylen Cross, a Greensboro native and promising freshman for the Demon Deacons. Cross was a standout at North Mecklenburg High School and earned a four-star national ranking before joining Wake Forest. His talent, local roots, and strong potential make him an ideal partner for a brand committed to growth, opportunity, and community impact.

"Strickland Brothers was founded on service, determination, and the belief that community comes first," said Justin Strickland, CEO and founder. "Supporting Jaylen and partnering with Wake Forest Athletics reflect the heart of our brand. We are proud to help empower a local student-athlete and to engage fans during one of the most exciting home games of the season."

These initiatives align with the company's mission and values, which emphasize a welcoming customer experience, reliable, friendly service and a strong connection to the neighborhoods it serves. Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina and operates more than 260 shops across the country. More information on Strickland Brothers locations and services can be found at sboilchange.com.

