Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change Announces Major Community Partnerships with Wake Forest Men's Basketball and Student-Athlete Jaylen Cross

The brand is set to sponsor a Wake Forest men's basketball game in March and mark a new milestone with its inaugural NIL deal featuring rising star Jaylen Cross.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change is announcing two new partnerships that strengthen the company's ongoing commitment to community connection and local engagement. The brand will serve as an official game-day sponsor of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons men's basketball team for a game in March and has also entered its first NIL partnership with rising Wake Forest star Jaylen Cross.
On Saturday, March 7, Strickland Brothers will serve as the official game sponsor for WFU's home game vs. the California Golden Bears. Fans can expect on-court activations, giveaways, and discounts that reflect Strickland Brothers' focus on quick, friendly service and its belief in Keeping Communities Moving. This sponsorship builds on the company's prior collaborations with Wake Forest, including the 2024 and 2025 Gold Rush football games, which supported Atrium Health Levine Children's Brenner Children's Hospital.
The company has also begun an NIL partnership with Jaylen Cross, a Greensboro native and promising freshman for the Demon Deacons. Cross was a standout at North Mecklenburg High School and earned a four-star national ranking before joining Wake Forest. His talent, local roots, and strong potential make him an ideal partner for a brand committed to growth, opportunity, and community impact.
"Strickland Brothers was founded on service, determination, and the belief that community comes first," said Justin Strickland, CEO and founder. "Supporting Jaylen and partnering with Wake Forest Athletics reflect the heart of our brand. We are proud to help empower a local student-athlete and to engage fans during one of the most exciting home games of the season."
These initiatives align with the company's mission and values, which emphasize a welcoming customer experience, reliable, friendly service and a strong connection to the neighborhoods it serves. Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina and operates more than 260 shops across the country. More information on Strickland Brothers locations and services can be found at sboilchange.com.
