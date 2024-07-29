Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change Announces the Grand Opening of Its Newest Location in Port Royal, SC

Drivers in Port Royal can enjoy 50% off any oil change at the July 31st grand opening event, hosted with the local chamber of commerce, at the newest Strickland Brothers location at 875 Parris Island Gateway, Port Royal, SC 29906 (across from Food Lion)
BEAUFORT, S.C., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drivers in Port Royal and Beaufort can now experience a superior oil change from the comfort of their vehicle as Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change opens its newest location at 875 Parris Island Gateway, Port Royal, SC 29906. There will be a grand opening event hosted by franchise owner, Jim Ripper, and the Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce on July 31st with a ribbon-cutting ceremony beginning at 10 a.m. Attendees of the event will enjoy 50% off any level of oil change for their vehicle.
Jim and his wife, Candace Ripper, are fulfilling their dream of owning a small business and are excited to serve the low country area. Jim states that their mission with Strickland Brothers "is to provide more than just an oil change – we offer peace of mind in a comfortable and safe environment. In accordance with Colossians 3:17, we strive to ensure that every aspect of our service brings glory to God."
Strickland Brothers prides itself on high-quality oil changes, superior service, and a uniquely relaxed experience that typically has customers back on the road in about 10 minutes. They proudly pour Valvoline® motor oil but want customers to know that they should anticipate to drive away with more than just oil. Strickland Brothers' team of highly trained technicians ensures that each oil change is performed with the utmost care and attention to detail. The customer will leave Strickland Brothers content that they have not only received a great service, but that they were treated with dignity and honesty and felt cared about, rather than just another car.
In addition to its focus on high-quality oil changes, Strickland Brothers is also dedicated to providing a relaxed experience for customers. This means that customers sit in their cars during the oil change with no need to leave the comfort of their vehicle. This allows for a quick and hassle-free experience that is perfect for busy individuals and families.
Strickland Brothers is a portfolio member of the Accelerated Brands family, a leader in the automotive industry who strives to deliver a superior service experience to their customers by enriching the lives of their team members and communities they serve. For more information and store locations, please visit www.sboilchange.com.
Media Contact
Erin Kenny, Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change, 1 833-787-2767 1029, [email protected], https://sboilchange.com
SOURCE Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change
Share this article