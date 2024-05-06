Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change Announces the Grand Opening of Its Newest Location in the Atlanta Area

Allison and I, along with the Strickland brand, are committed to running a business where our team is educated on options and will recommend what's best but will never sell what isn't needed. Post this

"No woman should ever feel that they need to bring their husband, father, or brother along to avoid getting cheated on automotive services. I can remember calling my father-in-law and husband to ask, 'Do I need this thing they say I need?' No one should ever feel that way when they are maintaining the most expensive asset next to their home," said Frizzell. "Allison and I, along with the Strickland brand, are committed to running a business where our team is educated on options and will recommend what's best but will never sell what isn't needed."

Strickland Brothers prides itself on high-quality oil changes, superior service, and a unique low-involvement experience that typically has customers back on the road in about 10 minutes. They proudly pour Valvoline® motor oil but want customers to know that they should anticipate to drive away with more than just oil. Strickland Brothers' team of highly trained technicians ensures that each oil change is performed with the utmost care and attention to detail. With each oil change, Strickland Brothers customers receive a complimentary light check, cabin and air filter review, a check and top-off of washer fluids, plus a tire air pressure check and adjustment.

In addition to its focus on high-quality oil changes, Strickland Brothers is also dedicated to providing a low-involvement experience for customers. This means that customers can sit back and relax in their vehicles while the oil change is being carried out, with no need to leave the comfort of their vehicle. This allows for a quick and hassle-free experience that is perfect for busy individuals and families.

Strickland Brothers is a portfolio member of the Accelerated Brands family.

